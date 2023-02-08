Chocolate Day: 7 Health benefits of having dark chocolate

Did you have a bad day at work ? or broke up with your partner? or maybe you're going through cravings during your PMS?

Chocolate is here for your rescue!

Chocolate is a comfort food for most of us, but do you know the health benefits of chocolate, especially dark chocolate?

Having a healthy relationship with all foods is important for your mind and your body. But beginning or creating a balanced relationship with dark chocolate, in particular, may have a significantly positive impact on your overall health.

Dark chocolate contains powerful antioxidants. Among the most beneficial is a flavonol called epicatechin. Flavonols are compounds found in plants that fight inflammation and protect against cell damage caused by free radicals.

Here are 7 health benefits to consuming dark chocolate:

Very nutritious: Dark chocolate has a high cocoa content compared to a normal bar of chocolate, hence it’s quite nutritious. It contains a decent amount of soluble fiber and is loaded with minerals

Increases heart health: The antioxidants in dark chocolate have been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of clotting and increase blood circulation to the heart, thus lowering the risks of stroke, coronary heart disease and death from heart disease.

Balances the immune system: Chocolate is rich in antioxidants, especially flavonols. It prevents the immune system from going into overdrive and reduces oxidative stress, which is an imbalance caused by cells fighting against free radicals and a common cause of many diseases.

Combats diabetes: Epicatechin protects cells, makes them stronger, and supports the processes that help the body use insulin better, which might prevent or combat diabetes.

Improves brain function: Flavonols in dark chocolate have a positive impact on brain function, including better reaction time, visual-spatial awareness and stronger memory. Though research is ongoing, one reason for this may be that flavonols increase blood flow to the brain.

Boosts athletic performance: The epicatechin in dark chocolate increases the production of nitric oxide in the blood, which supports circulation and reduces the amount of oxygen an athlete uses while engaged in moderately intense exercise.

Reduces stress: People who ate dark chocolate reported that they felt less stressed, and researchers confirmed that after eating dark chocolate, there were reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol. This may be related to dark chocolate’s effects on heart health, since stress is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

