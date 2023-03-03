Do you know scented candles can reduce anxiety? Here are 4 other surprising mental health benefits

Scented candles have been used for centuries for their pleasant fragrances, but did you know that they can also provide a range of mental health benefits? While it may be surprising, scented candles have been used to improve mood, reduce stress and anxiety, promote relaxation, and even improve sleep. Dr Deepak Jain, founder of The Fragrance People says, “Scented candles can be a valuable tool for promoting mental health and well-being. By choosing fragrances that promote mood enhancement, stress and anxiety reduction, relaxation, and sleep improvement, you can reap the mental health benefits of scented candles in your daily life.”

Mood Enhancement

Certain fragrances can have a positive effect on mood by stimulating the limbic system in the brain. Firstly, scented candles have been shown to improve mood. Several researches have noted that certain fragrances, such as lavender, lemon, and vanilla, can help elevate mood and reduce symptoms of depression. The aroma of scented candles can stimulate the limbic system in the brain, which is responsible for regulating emotions. When the limbic system is activated, it can lead to an increase in the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are associated with feelings of happiness and well-being.

Stress and Anxiety Reduction

Scented candles can help reduce stress and anxiety. Aromatherapy has long been used as a complementary therapy for reducing stress and anxiety, and scented candles are a popular way to enjoy the benefits of this practice. The scent of certain candles, like chamomile or jasmine, can help calm the nervous system, reduce heart rate and blood pressure, and promote relaxation. By taking a few minutes to sit and breathe in the aroma of a scented candle, you can experience a sense of calm and tranquility that can help you manage stress and anxiety.

Promotion of Relaxation

Scented candles can promote relaxation. After a long day at work, it can be difficult to wind down and relax. However, lighting a scented candle can create a soothing atmosphere that can help promote relaxation. The flickering flame of the candle can create a calming effect, and the scent of the candle can help relax the mind and body. Candles with fragrances like eucalyptus, peppermint, or sandalwood can be especially helpful for promoting relaxation and a sense of calm.

Sleep Improvement

Finally, scented candles can improve sleep. Getting a good night's sleep is essential for good mental health, but many people struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep. However, the aroma of certain scented candles, like lavender or chamomile, has been shown to have a sedative effect that can help promote sleep. By lighting a scented candle in your bedroom before bed, you can create a relaxing atmosphere that can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

So next time you light a scented candle, take a moment to appreciate the mental health benefits it can provide.

Read Also 8 ways to use candles to enhance your home's interior design