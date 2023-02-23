Do you hate Coriander? Here's 'I Hate Coriander Day' especially for you

Yeko Photo Studio

Do you like coriander? If not, then this day is especially made for you.

February 24 is celebrated is a special quirky day, 'I Hate Coriander Day', the day is especially made for haters of the green herb.

The green herb is scientifically known as Coriandrum sativum and also called cilantro or Chinese parsley. It is part of the parsley family (Apiaceae), parts of which are used as both an herb and a spice.

Native to the Mediterranean and Middle East regions, the plant is widely cultivated in many places worldwide and used majorly for Indian cuisine.

Coriander commonly known as 'dhania' in India, is an herb that is a staple in every Indian household. Every mother would fight with the vegetable seller for that free 'dhania'.

From salads to chaas, curries, and chatnis the green herb is everywhere. There are many people who love this herb, but many hate it.

Curious about how this quirky day started ? Well, the unofficial international leave was introduced three years ago by a Facebook group unambiguously called "I Hate Coriander". The Facebook group is a collective of like-minded, herb-hating individuals that refused to quietly see over their vicious dislike of coriander and all those who choose to consume it.

You may think that this is a tiny little group, but no; it has hundreds of thousands of members! In fact, the group even sells their own merchandise, so it is clear to see that there is a big worldwide group of people who simply hate coriander.

Nevertheless here are 5 facts about the herb that is been hated so much:

Coriander may help lower blood sugar.

It improves heart health by lowering high blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels.

Coriander is a really nice herb to promote digestion.

The much hated green herb is good for brain health as well.

Last but not the least, coriander helps in boosting the immune system with antioxidants.

