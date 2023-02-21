GARLIC: 12 health benefits of this ALL-IN-ONE herb

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023
Eat two crushed garlic cloves on an empty stomach. Garlic contains allicin which has antifungal and antibacterial properties so it can fight cold, cough and eye and ear infections. Zinc in garlic also promotes immunity
Application of garlic juice prevents acne and lightens acne scars, cold sores, psoriasis, rashes, and blisters. It also protects against UV rays and therefore prevents ageing. It can be used to treat skin issues, including warts and bug bites
If anyone or a person in a family is suffering from high blood pressure or hypertension, garlic is an excellent spice to include in diet
People suffering from diabetes can regulate their blood sugar levels by consumption of raw garlic
Garlic leads to the burning of more fat and thus, aids in weight loss
Garlic has been demonstrated to reduce LDL and total cholesterol by 10% to 15% while having no effect on HDL or good cholesterol levels
Garlic contains antioxidants that may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease and dementia
At high doses, the sulfur compounds in garlic have been shown to protect against organ damage from heavy metal toxicity
Garlic is a powerful detox food that promotes glutathione production by various liver enzymes and provides multiple bioactive selenium
Eating raw garlic helps to clear out intestinal worms. It also destroys the bad bacteria and protects the good bacteria in the gut
Fresh garlic juice can reduce the growth of E. coli bacteria that cause urinary tract infection (UTI). It also helps prevent kidney infections
Research has shown that garlic contains a compound known as diallyl disulphide which helps to maintain bone density. Consuming garlic in your regular diet can thus prevent or reduce the onset of osteoarthritis
