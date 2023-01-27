DJ Greff: Yugesh Madhwani looks back on his musical journey after a decade into his career

DJ Greff alias Yugesh Madhwani |

When Nagpur’s Yugesh Madhwani started his career in 2013, he probably didn’t know just how much life had in store for him.

After his debut, he found his footing quite quickly and became a fixture in the city’s events and clubs. He expressed his musicalities freely and simultaneously polished his sound to be more authentic to himself. As he grew, so did his music. His sound has changed as much as he has, but amongst all these, his music has undeniably always been his - it has reflected his thoughts and experiences, and never strayed far from ingenuity.

2015 and 2016 were years of acclaim for him. He won the Palm Expo in Mumbai in 2015, and the Global Contest Sunburn on Air 50, Pune. Madhwani made the big move to Mumbai, and chose "The Unknown" as his stage name.

Madhwani reflects on his Pre-Greff era and reminiscises, “Mumbai was like a sundae with all flavours. You like some flavours more than the others but you’re mostly happy and excited about having a sundae! The city taught me a lot and introduced me to so many people that have helped me shape my career and life. It opened a deck of opportunities, and brought my music to many people. It has been an exhilarating ride in the city of dreams and for me, the city has always lived up to this moniker.”.

In 2018, he signed with Deepsound Entertainment and made “DJ Greff” his stage name - the one we all know and love today.

The DJ Greff chapter is full of interesting stories and major achievements. DJ Greff released his singles; “Don’t Know Shit” - with Netherlands’ DJ Dante Klein, and independent studio releases “Black Butter” and “Shaam”. Along with these releases came a boost in his SoundCloud and Spotify numbers.

Along with singles, DJ Greff also kept up live appearances and played at Sunburn, and EVC Festivals. He also opened for titans like Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, David Guetta, KSHMR and Hardwell. His post-pandemic live performance Greff Box was a major success and was a night where over 2000 people danced the night away.

Madhwani has expanded his focus onto new genres like Electronic, Pop and Hip-Hop and is looking forward to starting a new page in his career. He says, “I am so grateful for all these amazing opportunities I have had over the years. 2023 feels like a new beginning in many ways- especially after the last three years and I am all geared up to take on this year. I’ll go wherever my life and my sound takes me and make the best of everything.”

