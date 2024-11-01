Diwali Padwa 2024: Bali Pratipada Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance

Diwali Padwa 2024 | Canva

Diwali Padwa, also called Bali Puja or Bali Pratipada, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the first day of Kartik Pratipada. It is observed right after the significant festival of Diwali Puja. Diwali Padwa often falls on the same day as Govardhan Puja. While Govardhan Puja celebrates Govardhan Hill and Lord Krishna, Bali Puja is dedicated to the demon king Bali.

Worshipped in India during the Diwali festival because of a blessing from Lord Vishnu, King Bali symbolises the victory of good over evil, making this an auspicious day for devotees.

Diwali Padwa: Bali Pratipada 2024 date and shubh muhurat

Bali Pratipada 2024 will be observed on Saturday, November 2024. This year, Govardhan Puja and Diwali Padwa are falling on the same day. Below are the shubh muhurats, as per Drik Panchang:

Bali Puja Pratahkala muhurat: on November 2, 2024, 06:34 AM to 08:46 AM

Duration: 02 hours 12 minutes

Bali Puja Sayankala muhurat: 15:23 PM to 17:35 PM

Duration: 02 hours 12 minutes

Pratipada Tithi begins: on November 01, 2024, 18:16 PM

Pratipada Tithi ends: on November 02, 2024, 20:21 PM

Bali Pratipada 2024 History

According to legends tied to Lord Vishnu's Vamana Avatar, the demon king Bali was sent to Patala (the netherworld) by Lord Vishnu. However, because of Bali’s generosity, Lord Vishnu allowed him to visit Bhulok (the earthly realm) for three days each year. During this time, it is believed that King Bali blesses his devotees. This story highlights the importance of Bali Pratipada, celebrating Bali’s return and his blessings for those who worship him.

Bali Pratipada 2024 Significance

The significance of Bali Pratipada lies in worshipping the return of King Bali, symbolising generosity, humility, and the triumph of good over evil. This day is celebrated to remember Bali's devotion and the blessing granted by Lord Vishnu, allowing him to visit the earthly realm to bless his followers. Devotees celebrate Bali Pratipada as a reminder of the power of humility and the virtues of a just ruler, making it a meaningful occasion during the Diwali festival.