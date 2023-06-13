Dil Teri Raah Singer/Songwriter Akanksha Sethi: It Becomes Necessary To Fully Portray My Emotions Through My Vocals

There is something strangely comforting and reassuring whenever singer/songwriter Akanksha Sethi releases new music. Not only are you guaranteed a few moments of solitude, you are also wowed by a vocal presence that is mature and beyond its years. Owing to her ability to be uninhibited and outspoken through her verses, Akanksha’s music feels soul-searching.

The Free Press Journal got in touch with the Lucknow/Mumbai-based artiste for a brief chat where she spoke about her choices in life, her inherent support system in her family and friends and her musical journey, so far.

Excerpts:

Your new song 'Dil Teri Raah' reflects upon growth. How do you view the term in your perspective?

Growth, for me, means comparing my current self with my older self and realising how much and what all I have been able to overcome, as well as what's left to fulfil. Dil Teri Raah in itself means to follow one's heart. I have always been the kind of person to follow my gut and my passion, despite how long it has taken, the slumps, the feeling of comparison with peers, the fear of judgements or not doing enough. I've always found hope in consistency, and by consistency I don't just mean releasing projects, I mostly mean working on myself simultaneously. Vulnerability and a recall value are what really drive my art and my writing. Since I pay utmost attention to detail, it becomes necessary to fully portray my emotions through my vocals and the lyrics, in order to do justice to the musician in me.

Sethi has been releasing her independent singles, since 2020

The song starts with a voice-over that suggests moving on is never easy. As someone who has switched cities for her career prospects, tell us about the time you were contemplating over leaving behind a familiar life and heading towards the unknown. What did you tell yourself?

Although I love to move around and live outside the box, the idea of 'moving on' has always been scary. I left my hometown (Lucknow) and moved to Mumbai about two years ago and I clearly remember that unsettling feeling while packing my bags, and thinking that life is really going to change massively now. Having said that, a major part of me was also relieved because I was going through the most terrible, emotional turmoil around that time, and moving out of Lucknow became more imperative than ever, because I strongly felt that a change of space would do good. It really did. While there are still so many things that are unknown to me, so many goals I am yet to achieve, there is always a sense of belonging Mumbai gives me.

One of the best aspects about the song’s music video is the company of close ones that surround you. How do you hold the presence of loved ones in your life? How do you receive their feedback on the music you make?

I wanted to make something with my friends and fans for a very long time, because I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them. This time around, I thought why not go for it. Since the song 'Dil Teri Raah' talks about growth and moving out of comfortable and/or uncomfortable spaces, I was extremely keen on knowing what their journey has been like, or what have they overcome. To be the least repetitive face in my own music video is a badge I hold so proudly because to make someone else feel safe enough to share their dreams and fears with me, an acquaintance, is the most rewarding feeling. In reality, my father is the biggest critic and cheerleader in my life. Any music I make has to go through him because he has an extremely fine ear. Then comes my sister, again picky yet super supportive. And then my mother, who blindly loves and appreciates everything I do (laughs).

Your last single 'Raaz Tera Mera' has over 3 million streams on Spotify and it just completed a year since release. What has been your most cherished memory of making that song?

Honestly, I never imagined that Raaz Tera Mera would receive this much love. The first million that it hit meant so much and now that it's been a whole year since the release, it feels bizarre to think how quickly time flies. My most cherished memory was working on the music video of the song. It was all the more special because that was my first ever music video, and I was planning and doing everything from scratch, and there is no better feeling of fulfillment than the process itself and to see something you love to do, take shape. Everything about that song taught me a lot, and I am super grateful for it.

Lastly, how do you view your journey so far, since you began with 'Thoda Sa Theher' in 2020?

Thoda sa Theher being all about hope in times of grief, to Dil Teri Raah being about the ability to follow your heart, it's all been quite a journey, not just for me but for everyone who has been with me since the start. To think of how my first song was released in 2020, I am filled with joy and gratitude thinking how music was all I ever wanted to do since I first performed on stage in the 1st standard in school, and to be able to do this for a living now, is nothing short of a dream come true. There are tough days, yes, but there are great days too that compensate for everything.