'Desi Twists And Variations To Rap Is A Big Differentiator': Rapper Mr Mickey

His wiry frame, sharp cheekbones and toothy smile accentuating his boyish irreverence makes Mr Mickey, one of India’s growing rapper and hip-hop mogul, come across as a boy next door with unassuming demeanour.

For someone who has been (mis)pronouncing Micy and Mike-y, the young rapper quickly corrects her. “It’s Micky, once and for all, it would be easy to get my name if you know my debut title — Mickey Not Mickey Mouse!,” he explains. “I started writing it 14 years ago. I would write at least two songs everyday, no matter what! I had to hone the craft. I would ensure that I was sitting with many writers by my side and master the craft of writing. So, I would like to believe Micky and Not Mickey Mouse is the finest expression of my passion for writing and it indeed is the purest form of poetry. The reason why I call it pure is because when I wrote the lyrics, I had no commercial constraints or considerations in my head. It is my vibe. It was not crafted to sell anything or prove any point to anyone!,” he insists.

With the rich experience of being on multiple stages with international giants such as Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy to name a few, Mr. Mickey is focused on growing the tribe of some of the finest musical talents with an urge to expand the horizon in terms of creative expression as indeed with commercial collaborations that are equally viable. “The vibe, the attitude and the lyrical flow must match, Let me put it straight; It’s not easy to work with the artists, man! admits Mr. Mickey. “They come from different backgrounds, different geographical territories and from different conditionings even in terms of the learnings. Of course, it goes without saying that most of them are great to work with, most of the time! They even envision a project and envisage a completion of whatever they take up. But, yes getting them all together can become a task as it then boils down to handling their egos,” he confesses.

With real life experiences, shows and performances, in between the studio time and the interviews, along with cameos from influencers and celebrities within music videos and live shows, and the new album — Cheddar Chase : The Mousetrapp'd! The album looks forward to pitch this real life script to bigger channels in order to complete and release a documentary film on the country's first all-English rap album journey, and the road to making it big. The interest it has sparked is unbelievable! “Titans such as G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa were stunned after knowing that guys in India know so much about our creations. It is unbelievable how the international rappers are looking at India as the potential goldmine with the Hindi raps on the offer as well. The desi twists and variations act like a huge differentiator,” adds Mr Mickey.

“In fact, music is a great unifier, having said that one can’t ignore the fact that with every rapper the crowd changes. You audience also determines who you are as an artist and who you vibe with, so to speak! The idea is to develop that proverbial mindset of the rappers of the international stature when they visit my city.” With the label dedicated to promoting and producing innovative content across various genres, with a special focus on internationally consumable content creation from India, Mr Mickey has triggered much interest and intensity. “It’s the accumulation of the various characters to make this industry vibrant. There’s a lot of symbiosis, co-relation and collaborations between the artist and we strive to work on as unit.” he signs off.