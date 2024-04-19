Demand For Premium Clay Roof Tiles On The Rise: KPG Roofings Leads With Global Partnerships

In response to a rising demand for premium clay roof tiles among architects and homeowners, KPG Roofings, India's popular roof tile brand, has announced significant strategic partnerships with some of the world’s leading roof tile manufacturers: Terreal (Europe), Kanmuri (Indonesia), and Kilichoglu (Turkey). These collaborations aim to cater to India's increasing preference for high-quality, aesthetically superior, and sustainable roofing solutions.

As urbanization accelerates and architectural tastes evolve, the Indian market is experiencing a noticeable shift towards premium building materials that offer enhanced durability and style. KPG Roofings is at the forefront of this shift, ensuring access to top-tier clay roof tiles that meet the aesthetic and functional needs of modern construction.

"The surge in demand for premium clay roof tiles is a clear indicator of market maturity and a deeper appreciation for sustainable and visually appealing materials," said Rajeel KP, Director of KPG Roofings. "Our partnerships with Terreal, Kanmuri, and Kilichoglu enable us to supply our customers with world-class products that meet these criteria."

These partnerships not only diversify KPG Roofings’ product offerings but also strengthen its position as a market leader in the roofing sector. Terreal’s century-long expertise in producing terracotta building materials complements KPG Roofings’ innovation-driven approach, while Kanmuri and Kilichoglu add their unique styles and high standards to the mix.

"Our goal is not just to meet the current demand but to inspire new standards in the roofing industry. We are bringing global excellence to Indian shores, setting new benchmarks in both product quality and ecological sustainability," added Mr. Rajeel.

This strategic expansion will be showcased at the upcoming Roof India Expo, scheduled for April 25-27, 2024, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, where KPG Roofings will demonstrate the advanced capabilities and aesthetic appeal of its enhanced product lineup.

KPG Roofings is India’s largest and most popular roof tile brand, known for its comprehensive range of high-quality ceramic roof tiles. With the largest showroom network in the country, KPG Roofings has plans to set buildmarts across india and to become the largest buildmart showrooms in the country.