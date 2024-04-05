Delhi This Weekend: From Biggest Food Fest To Fun Entertainment Night, There's A Lot To Catch-Up This Week

Searching for something new to do this weekend? We got you covered with some of the best events happening this week in Delhi-NCR. From food fest to entertainment fest, there's a lot more to explore in Delhi!
Horn OK Please: The Happiest Food Festival 12.0
Delhi's Biggest Food Festival is here with a bang. From some of the best foods and drinks to live music and performances, Horn OK Please 12.0 is bringing the best event for all food lovers in Delhi. From local street food to international cuisine, you'll get everything you want in this food fest.
When: 5th April, 2024 - 7th April, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Where: JLN Stadium, Gate no.14, Delhi
Aerocity Entertainment Fest
Enjoy the best weekend at Aerocity Entertainment Fest, where you'll get all forms of entertainment under one roof. Watch live performances by music bands, dancers, magic shows, standup comedy, DJs and much more. Not only this but also some thrilling arcade games and VR experiences.
When: 6th April, 2024 - 7th April, 2024
Where: GMR Square, Delhi
Thrifty x Mystery Match
Have a fun, interactive weekend with some exciting events. Thrifty x Mystery brings your ice-breaking games like pickup lines, talking about yourself, and saying truth or lie. We sure have played these games in our school, so why not relive that moment? Get ready to laugh, socialize and play fun games with strangers this weekend!
When: 6th April | 2:00 PM
Where: Matchis Resto Bar
Colour Theory
Make your weekend fun and therapeutic with Art workshops with your family and friends. Learn about colour association and colour psychology from professionals. Many fun activities like a colour grid through worlds, memories, and feelings, are also included.
When: 6th April, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Delhi
Bollywood Takeover
If you are a Bollywood lover, then get ready to experience the ultimate Bollywood Night in Delhi, where the night is filled with top Bollywood songs, DJs and dance. Take the feel of the Mumbai film industry as 'Bollywood Takeover' is bringing music, entertainment and dance to your table.
When: 5th April, 2024 - 6th April, 2024
Where: Diablo Delhi