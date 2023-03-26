Delhi: From Qutub Minar to Connaught Place, now experience heritage walks in 6 circuits

Qutub Minar | File

Delhi, the capital of India, is a perfect mix of old-world charm and modern life. The city is known for its beautiful old heritage monuments, lanes, food, and shopping lanes.

On Saturday, March 25, the Delhi government launched the new edition of Heritage Walks to promote tourism in the national capital. The walk aims to showcase the charm of Delhi’s historical hubs and recount the narrative of the evolution of the city’s monuments.

The heritage walk was inaugurated by the Tourism Minister of Delhi, Atishi, at Hauz Khas which has a rich historical and cultural significance. The Heritage Walks on six circuits across the city will let tourists explore and understand the city better.

Details

The Heritage Walks will include walks in both the New Delhi and Old Delhi areas. There are guided walks to Hauz Khas, Qutub Minar, Mehrauli Archeological Park, and other monuments. These walks will be led by guides who will provide in-depth information about the areas.

The walks will be organised on Saturday and Sunday so that more people can take part in them.

All the upcoming heritage walks will be spread over approximately three hours from 6:30 am to 9:30 am.

Each walk costs ₹1,000 per person and will only commence once a group has six people.

Those interested in Heritage walks can register on the Tourism Department website:

https://delhitourism. gov.in/delhitourism/booking/ heritage_walk.jsp#a.