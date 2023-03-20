Mayurbhanj: 7 Sites to visit at the home of the rare 'Black Tiger'

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023
Make sure to visit Similipal Tiger Reserve, home to the rare 'Black Tiger'
Tripadvisor
Belgadia Palace is a beautiful 200 year old palace that will take you back to the Maharaja times
thebelgadiapalace
Barehipani Falls is a beautiful waterfalls located in the Similipal National Park
Tripadvisor
Kichakeswari Temple is an ancient temple located in Khiching, 205 km from Balasore and 150 km from Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district of north Odisha
Tripadvisor
Devkund Waterfalls is a naturally created pond located in the Similipal National Park
Tripadvisor
Bhimkund is the sacred pool in the river Vaitarani. The legend reveals that Bhima, the second Pandava used to take his bath in this pool when the Pandavas were passing their incognito life in Birat Nagar, said to be the present Kaptipada
Tripadvisor
Ramtirtha is located beneath the feet of Similipal National Park. The place is knwon for its beautiful scenery, temples and the crocodile rearing center
tripadvisor
Thanks For Reading!