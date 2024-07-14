Decoding Vitamin-B: Learn Types, Benefits, Health Risks And More

Canva

Vitamin B, also collectively referred to as B-complex vitamins, is a group of essential nutrients consumed for maintaining overall health and well-being. Many of us might not know, but there are eight types of B vitamins, each having its own functions and offering several benefits for our body.

Vitamin B is frequently found in a wide range of nutrient-dense foods. Additionally, many people opt for vitamin B supplements to achieve their daily requirements. But, do you know why it is so important? Keep reading as we understand the importance of each B vitamin's purpose, types, advantages, and how to incorporate it into your diet.

Understanding Types Of B Vitamins

Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)

Vitamin B1, also called thiamine, helps convert carbohydrates into energy. It supports the functioning of the heart, muscles, and nervous system. People with vitamin B1 deficiency have symptoms such as weight loss, heart problems, struggling with no appetite, poor reflexes, and memory problems. Thiamine can be consumed through foods like whole grains, pork, nuts, and legumes.

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Vitamin B2, or riboflavin, is important for energy production, and the breakdown of fats, steroid hormones, and drugs. Further, it also supports skin and eye health. Individuals with vitamin B2 deficiency may experience skin disorders, swollen lips, swelling of the mouth or throat, hair problems, and itchy eyes. To avail of the benefits of vitamin B2, consume foods such as oatmeal, almonds, dairy products, green leafy vegetables, and mushrooms.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

Vitamin B3, also known as niacin, helps convert food into energy. This type of vitamin supports nervous system function and helps maintain better skin health. You may notice symptoms like headache, fatigue, depression, vomiting, patchy skin, diarrhoea, and constipation if you have niacin deficiency. Consume foods such as meat, whole grains, fish, and nuts to provide the nutrition of Vitamin B3 to your body.

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid)

Pantothenic acid is a vitamin that red blood cells carry throughout the body, supporting metabolic and energy-related functions. Vitamin B5 is essential for synthesising coenzyme A, which is involved in energy metabolism. If you lack vitamin B5, you may experience headaches, appetite loss, a lack of sleep, and numbness in your hands and feet. Incorporate chicken, tuna, avocados, sunflower seeds, fish, and mushrooms into your diet for vitamin B5.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

Vitamin B6 is essential for the production of red blood cells, amino acid metabolism, the creation of neurotransmitters, and immune function in our body. Symptoms of vitamin B6 deficiency are depression, anaemia, a swollen tongue, a weak immune system, and scaling on the lips. Foods rich in vitamin B6 are tuna, salmon, potatoes, chickpeas, and poultry.

Vitamin B7 (Biotin)

Vitamin B7, also called biotin, plays an important role in the metabolism of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. It is beneficial for hair, skin, and nail health; further, it aids in metabolic processes. If you lack vitamin B7 in your body, you may encounter hair loss, fatigue, depression, brittle nails, and scaly rashes around your eyes, mouth, and nose. To prevent biotin deficiency, opt for foods such as eggs, salmon, almonds, spinach, liver, and sweet potatoes.

Vitamin B9 (Folate/Folic Acid)

Vitamin B9, or folate, is crucial for DNA synthesis and repair, cell division, and growth. This type of vitamin prevents neural tube defects during pregnancy and supports cell function. Symptoms such as headache, weakness, skin and hair problems, and soreness on the tongue define vitamin B9 deficiency. Folic acid deficiency may lead to neural tube defects in infants. Foods with folate are dark green leafy vegetables, eggs, papaya, orange juice, nuts, and peas.

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin)

The last type of vitamin B is cobalamin, also said to be vitamin B12. It is essential for DNA production, red blood cell development, and neurological function. Further, it prevents megaloblastic, boosts nerve health, and aids in energy production. Symptoms of folate deficiency are fatigue, depression, weight loss, constipation, and numbness in the hands and feet. Foods rich in vitamin B12 are dairy products such as milk and yoghurt, eggs, fish, and clams.

According to research women with higher levels of Vitamin B12 had better pregnancy outcomes, including reduced risks of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. Emphasising the importance of vitamin B12 for women, Dr. Sonal Singhal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Gurgaon, said, “Women, particularly those who are pregnant or of childbearing age, are often found to be deficient in vitamin B12. This deficiency can lead to serious health issues, including neural tube defects in infants, which are severe birth defects of the brain and spine.”

She further added, “Pregnant women require higher levels of vitamin B12 to support rapid cell growth and the increased demand for blood cell production. Vitamin B12 deficiency during pregnancy is associated with an increase