Vitamin B12 Deficiency Can Cause Neurological Damage, Foods That Help Restore The Loss

In a fast paced lifestyle, it is important to consume foods that fulfill the nutrient and vitamin requirements of the body. Vitamin B12 is one such important vitamin that majorly depletes in people who consume poor diet, consume vegetarian diet or low lactose diet. In rare cases, people who have anemia are unable to consume Vit B 12 from their diet. This causes the deficiency. It is important to know the symptoms of B12 deficiency, foods that you need to add to your diet that will fulfil your body's Vitamin B12 requirement.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

It is essential to regularly monitor your B12. Especially people who are higher risk of developing this deficiency such as elders and vegetarians. Early detection and treatment can prevent progression of any neurological damage. Here are some of the early symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency that you should not ignore:

* Muscle Weakness

* Blurred Vision

* Numb Or Tingling Feeling In Hands and Feet

* Nausea

* Loss of Appetite

* Imbalance While Walking

* Memory Loss

* Depression

* Irritability

How To Treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency?

The main cause of B12 deficiency is poor diet. Consuming foods rich in B12 can help you increase the vitamin levels in your body. In serious cases where the B12 deficiency is severe, usually people take IV or B12 supplements. It is true that vegetarians fall short of B12 as the diet they consume does not fulfil their requirement. Which is why, vegetarians are mostly advised to consume Vit B12 supplements throughout their life. Here are Vit B12 rich foods you need to add to your diet:

Poultry: Chicken and Turkey are good sources of vitamin B12. Eggs, especially the yolk is a good source of B12.

Meat: Pork, lamb and other meats are also good sources of B12.

Fish: Oily fish such as salmon, tuna, trout and sardines are rich in B12.

Shellfish: Clams, mussels, crabs also contain good amount of B12.

Dairy Products: Cheese, milk, yoghurt also have good amounts of B12 but no as much as the above mentioned sources.

For Vegetarians, consuming a diet rich in cereals, green leafy vegetables, especially Spinach, nutritional yeast etc. can help in increasing vitamin B12 in your body.