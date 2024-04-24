7 High-Protein & Low-Calorie Dinner Options for Vegetarians

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 24, 2024
Moong Dal Khichdi - It can be a balanced meal as it has good fats and good amount of protein.
Paneer Sandwich - It is a quick dinner option. You can make a regular vegetable sandwich and stuff in slices of paneer. It gives you good amount of fibre and protein.
Pasta Salad - It is quick, delicious and protein rich dinner recipe. Tossing boiled pasta with some veggies and herbs makes it a complete meal.
Soya Kebabs - High in protein, low in carbs and yet a tasty dinner alternative, Soya Kebabs are a must try option.
Chana Chaat - If you wish to keep it minimal, low calorie and high protein, you can whip up a delicious Chana Chaat. You can also add yoghurt and spices to elevate the taste.
Vegetable Tofu Soup - It is a hearty, fulfilling and nutritious dinner option. You can add multiple veggies and tofu to the soup. Drizzle with pepper and chilly oil for extra flavours.
Quinoa Upma - It is a highly nutritious vegetarian dinner option. Replacing suji/rava with quinoa makes it low in calories and high in fibre and protein. You can have it with yoghurt for extra protein.
