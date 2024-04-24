7 High-Protein & Low-Calorie Dinner Options for Vegetarians

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 24, 2024

Moong Dal Khichdi - It can be a balanced meal as it has good fats and good amount of protein.

Canva

Paneer Sandwich - It is a quick dinner option. You can make a regular vegetable sandwich and stuff in slices of paneer. It gives you good amount of fibre and protein.

Canva

Pasta Salad - It is quick, delicious and protein rich dinner recipe. Tossing boiled pasta with some veggies and herbs makes it a complete meal.

Canva

Soya Kebabs - High in protein, low in carbs and yet a tasty dinner alternative, Soya Kebabs are a must try option.

Canva

Chana Chaat - If you wish to keep it minimal, low calorie and high protein, you can whip up a delicious Chana Chaat. You can also add yoghurt and spices to elevate the taste.

Canva

Vegetable Tofu Soup - It is a hearty, fulfilling and nutritious dinner option. You can add multiple veggies and tofu to the soup. Drizzle with pepper and chilly oil for extra flavours.

Quinoa Upma - It is a highly nutritious vegetarian dinner option. Replacing suji/rava with quinoa makes it low in calories and high in fibre and protein. You can have it with yoghurt for extra protein.

Canva

Thanks For Reading!

From Fried Rice To Parathas, 7 Easy Dishes You Can Make With Your Left Over Food
Find out More