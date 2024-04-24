From Fired Rice To Parathas, 7 Easy Dishes You Can Make With Your Left Over Food

By: Rahul M | April 24, 2024
We always have leftover rice in our kitchen. There are many recipes you can make from it, and one of the easy and tasty dishes is Fried Rice. It's filling and delicious; you can make it from homemade ingredients.
Canva
Don't throw your leftover vegetables; try a veggie sandwich instead. Mix it with your favourite sauce or cheese, and put it between the bread and enjoy.
Canva
Paratha is a great option to make with leftover foods. Make use of leftover vegetables, dal or paneer and make it in a paratha and have it with pickle or curd.
Canva
Fried idli or masala idli is a popular and delicious option to try with leftover idli. It's an easy and quick bite-size snack.
Canva
Make use of leftover chapati and veggies by making a Wrap. Add your favourite sauce on the chapati, put veggies, and cheese and warp it together to enjoy. It's a fun way to have your healthy food.
Canva
Pakoda is a great snack option. If you have leftover palak, methi or any vegetable, mix it with besan, and masalas and fry it. Enjoy with chutney or sauce.
Canva
Make use of your leftover pasta by making yummy pasta cheese balls. It's a cheesy dish that you can make with pasta, cream cheese, and wrapped with breadcrumbs and deep-fried in oil.
Canva