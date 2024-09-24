'Death Clock' Can Now Predict The Day You Will Die; Know How It Also Promotes A Healthier Lifestyle And Increases Longevity

Google Play store

People often wonder how amazingf it would be if they knew the exact date and time they will die. There is a hidden thrill in knowing the inevitable. But in reality, who really wants to die without experiencing life to its fullest? Without consuming every human experience there is to feel?

A new intelligent AI app claims to tell you the exact day and date of your death but to spread awareness about healthier choices in life and promote longer lives.

More about Death Clock

This death clock app costs $40 and ₹3,345 is available to give you the threatning news of your death. It will ask you a series of questions related to your lifestyle, food habits, social habits and help you predict the year and date of your death along with your current biological age.

The founder of the app, Brent Franson says that the only intention of the app is for it to be a wake-up call for their health so that they can go ahead and make better choices in life. “In today’s world, healthcare is typically reactive, intervening only when problems arise and often too late,” Brent Franson told the New York Post. He added,“Death Clock represents the shift to Medicine 3.0, where individuals are equipped with comprehensive knowledge about their health and encouraged to proactively manage their wellness to enjoy longer, healthier lives.”

How Death Clock might help you in increasing longevity?

Brent says that the app gathers data related to your health, gives you all the knowledge you require of health and makes a custom-tailored “longevity plan” that included suggested lifestyle changes that you may need to make.

On the app, you may compare results from blood tests, genetic profiles, and other private medical records. Death Clock's questions cover everything from biological indicators like cholesterol levels to sleep patterns, mental health, and even the amount of time spent sitting down each day. In addition, the Death Clock asks about your physical activity, nutrition, and smoking habits. Once users understand the changes they need to make, they will automatically start working on it for a long life.