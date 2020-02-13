Cupid’s plans: Best things to do in Mumbai on Valentine’s Day 2020

Revel in the amorous atmosphere sharing dinner specially crafted for all you love birds. Enjoy a variety of Turkish- Italian dishes like Feitteli di cranchy, Insalata di San Valentino, Petri de pollo alliamore and many more. Deserts like Chocolate lava and Fragole nutrella will melt your heart.
When: From February 14, 12pm onwards
Where: At Miniya Turk, Crescent Royale, Level One, Veera Desai Industrial Road, Off New Link Road, Behind Crescent Tower, Andheri (West)
Valentine’s Day at La Lola
What: La Lola is the new elegant ristorante and Piano Bar that is setting just the right ambience for a romantic celebratory meal out this Valentine's Day. Our valentine’s day special menu includes, a free glass of sparkling, red or white wine and dishes like Chicken and Mushroom risotto, Diavola Pizza, Spaghetti Carbonara, making it a great choice for a Valentine’s Day meal out. We also have live Jazz music along with a pianist and a violinist followed by a Lola’s Galentine’s day Brunch on Sunday.
When: February 13 to February 16, 12 noon – 3:30 pm & 6 pm to 1 am
Where: Kamala Mills Compound, 3rd Floor, Trade View Building, Oasis City Complex, Lower Parel,
Bollywood Night at Bar Tales
What: Whether you’re single, in a relationship or simply want to have a great time with friends and family this Valentine’s Day, Bar Tales has got you covered. This fairly new bar and restaurant which has been making Mumbai’s foodies sit up with its Multi-Cuisine Food and Live Music is having a night to remember this season of 'LOVE'. Whether you're in a mood for a Quiet Dinner or in a mood to Party , Bar Tales is all set to make you have the best of both worlds with a special Candle Light Dinner followed by Bollywood DJ Night.
When: February 14
Where: Bar Tales, 101, Wing B Samarth Aishwarya, Above Nature's Basket, Swami Samartha, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri (West)
Staycation at Novotel
What: Enjoy this special day sipping on sparkling wine while staring into the eyes of your loved ones only at Novotel Imagica Khopoli.Curated for you with red hearts floating around, dimly candlelit tables and live cooking stations, you can immerse yourself into the music and enticing 5- course set menu accompanied with a bottle of wine, heart shape cake and chocolate box to revitalize the romance.
When: February 14- February 16
Where: Novotel Imagica Khopoli
Special Offer at Hammer & Song
What: Sharing a meal with your partner is an expression of love and everyone needs to experience it.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one at Hammer & Song with a meal for two! With eclectic interiors and a pulsating vibe, it is a fun place to dine at on this special day. Indulge in a 3 course special menu which includes 2 snacketizers, 2 mains and 1 dessert along with 2 complimentary glasses of sparkling wine
When: Februaryb 14
Where: Hammer & Song, World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade
Celebration at ITC Maratha
What: Celebrate the expressions of love and togetherness with our curated Valentine's Day dining experiences at ITC Maratha. A thematic lunch and dinner buffet at Peshwa Pavillion.
When: February 14, Lunch Buffet: 12pm to 2:45 pm, Dinner Buffet: 7pm to 11:45pm
Where: Peshwa Pavilion - ITC Maratha, Sahar, Andheri (East)
Ghazal Evening
WHAT: The Royal Opera House, Mumbai presents Talat Aziz: Celebrating 40 Years of the Legend an evening celebrating the four-decades long musical journey of renowned Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, who brings his unique blend of powerful vocals, poetic verses and soothing melodies to the Opera House stage for the first time ever. This Valentine’s day be spirited away to a romantic and melodious world with vocals and poetic lyrics of one of the country’s most loved Ghazal singers!
WHEN: February 14, 7pm onwards
Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanad Marg
DESSERTS SPECIAL BY by Brownie Point & Noir
What: This Valentine's Day Chef Manish Khanna with his signature brands, Noir and Brownie Point brings its patrons an array of exquisite desserts, handcrafted with love to celebrate the romantic day. He curates delicious desserts like Belgian Chocolate and Strawberry Pastry with a tint of velvet spray, Red Velvet Banana Pudding, Heart shaped Popsicles, Marble block - encasing a dense chocolate loaf and Belgian Chocolate Ganache. ‘
Where: Brownie point - All Outlets | Noir - Juhu and Malad
Romantic Rendezvous
What: Relish the aura of love as you celebrate Valentine’s Day the classic way at Hilton Mumbai International Airport’s romantic candle-light dinner setup. The hotel’s multi-cuisine restaurant The Brasserie and the Asian outlet Imperial China will be adorned with an exquisite theme for you to create memorable moments with your special someone. At this retreat, treat your special someone with a lavish meal curated by our Executive Chef Dinesh Mhatre and his culinary team. Experience the gastronomical sojourn over a romantic ambience candle-light dinner, while sipping the exquisite sparkling wine and savouring the heart-shaped cake with you better half.
When: February 14, 7pm to 11:30pm
Where: Brasserie & Imperial China, Hilton Mumbai International Airport
Treat for Singles
What: Singles in the city Be Your Own Valentine and celebrate yourself this Valentine’s Day with a specially designed luscious course meal of Pan Seared Fish, thyme beurre blanc, Tofu and Eggplant Hunan Style, Lemon Grass and Coconut Milk Stewed vegetables, Ricotta and apricot in baked potato skin, Broccoli Strawberry Sweet Chilly accompanied and desserts like Berry Creme Brulee, Rose Meringue Heart, Fruit Truffle and chocolate Strawberry. Enjoy the fun of a relaxed barbeque session while sipping on your favourite drinks and pamper yourself at The Resort’s verdant Aristo Spa. Those who love adventure can have some much-needed me-time with outdoor sports activities. Gravity -- the adventure zone at The Resort has a host of activities including Rock Climbing, Rappelling, Air Rifle Shooting, Archery, String Balance, Commando Bridge, Air Obstacle, Swing Crossing, Burma Bridge, Horizontal Ladder and many more.
WHEN: February 14
Where: The Resort, Aksa Beach, 11, Madh - Marve Rd, Dharvali, Aksa Gaon, Malad (West)
Your Watchlist
Movie time at Sky Cinema
What: R City Mall, Ghatkopar has the perfect valentine’s date planned for you. Cuddle up under the stars and watch some of your favourite rom-coms, as Sky Cinema will be running evergreen romantic movies all weekend.
When: February 14 to February 16, 8pm onwards
Movie Schedule: February 14- DDLJ, February 15- Titanic, February 16- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Where: Terrace, R City Mall - Ghatkopar
Docubay- Celebrating many loves
What: DocuBay will be releasing a special 'PrideBay' category with various titles from Canada-based OUTtv, the world’s first LGBTQ+ television network.The newly-introduced PrideBay with the theme of ‘Celebrating Many Loves’, features documentaries capturing an extensive range of social aspects and human experiences related to the community across the globe. Why Go Through That? a feature sharing personal stories of 6 transgender individuals intended to clear mistaken notions about this community;Made With Pride, an emotional and inspiring journey of a homosexual couple who want to have children via surrogacy; Safe Country, the documentary features persecuted queer individuals from oppressive countries who move to Canada to create a new life for themselves.
GIFTING
Beauty of Valentine
What: This season celebrate love by pampering your loved one with The Body Shop beautilicious valentine gift hampers.The Body Shop presents an embracing range of splendid and precious beauty bunches of gift packs, in its splendid range of skincare, body care, hair care, bath and body and fragrances. One stop for all the beauty obsessives, these gift hampers will surely make your beloved jump with joy.
Gouris Goodies Hamper Basket
What: This Valentines Day shower your loved ones - kids, best friends, co-workers, your partner - by wrapping up nutritious and specially curated Valentine’s Day hampers curated by Gouris Goodies. Spoil your favourite one with our limited edition hamper filled with - Dark Chocolate Granola, an assortment of Happy Ladoos and a range of energy bars. Each product is made from nutrient-rich, wholesome ingredients that will help you and your loved ones maintain a well-balanced and sustainable lifestyle. The Valentine hamper is the perfect gift for the body, the soul.
When: Open to orders
Where: Gouris Goodies store
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)