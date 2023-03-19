 Culinary Art India 2023: Over 500 chef showcase their skills through innovative recipes
Culinary Art India 2023: Over 500 chef showcase their skills through innovative recipes

It was held at the exhibition area of AAHAR International 2023, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
The 15th edition of the event was organised by the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) in association with ITPO and Hospitality First. Over 500 chefs took part in Culinary Art India 2023, held at the exhibition area of AAHAR International 2023, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, where they showcased their culinary skills and came up with innovative recipes; marking the largest participation in the event’s history.

The first day of Culinary Art India, on March 14, featured 125 chefs from different regions of the country competing in four categories: Plated Appetisers, Petit Fours/Pralines, Authentic Indian Regional Cuisine, and Live Cooking CDP and Above.

Innovative cake decorations was a highlight of the event

On the event’s second day, 145 chefs participated in three competitions: Three-Course Set Dinner Menu, Live Cooking Students, and Cake Decoration – Dress the Cake, which was a live contest. These contests were designed to assess the chefs’ culinary and artistic abilities, as well as demonstrate their cooking skills in real-time cake decoration situations.

The live event of dressing the cake saw unique and mesmerising decorations that the young chefs came up with

On the third day of the competition, 120 chefs competed in five exciting categories, which included making a five-tier wedding cake, plated desserts, contemporary sushi platter, and live competition of making a rice dish, among others.

The third day of the event saw competing chefs decorate a five-tier wedding cake

The fourth day of the event saw 118 chefs competing in six exciting categories, which included the Artistic Pastry Showpiece, Artistic Bakery Showpiece, Fruit & Vegetable Carving, making an Egg Benedict, and Mocktail Competition.

Young chefs were seen carving fruits and vegetables in a unique fashion

The competitions at Culinary Art India were judged by a distinguished panel of WACS-certified jury members from India and abroad. Renowned Culinary Legend, Chef Uwe Micheel chaired this year’s competitions.

The competitions were judged by a renowned Culinary Legend, Chef Uwe Micheel

The Culinary Theatre, which also featured masterclasses, was a popular attraction of the event among visitors where they could learn from 17 prominent chefs who shared their gastronomic mastery and cooking proficiency.

