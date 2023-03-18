Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar is ready to welcome tourists from March 19

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 18, 2023

The Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden, Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden, located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar, is ready to welcome tourists from March 19

Besides 1.5 million (15 lakh) tulips of various colours and hues, the garden, also known as Siraj Bagh, will have other spring flowers, such as hyacinths, daffodils, muscari and cyclamens, on display

Hundreds of gardeners are working tirelessly to make sure the garden is in full bloom at the time of the opening

It takes around six months to get the garden ready and huge planning is done much earlier before the opening of the garden

While the tulip bloom remains from three to five weeks only, it is hard work for the ground staff throughout the year to ensure that the quality of the bulbs is maintained year after year

Visiting hours for the Tulip Garden are typically 9:00 am - 7:00 pm every day

According to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and the Department of Floriculture, the Tulip festival would start on March 19th, 2023, at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Kashmir Tulip Garden

This year, the garden has added more varieties of tulips and additional land to accommodate 1.5 million tulip flowers for the year 2023

The garden was made to attract more tourists to the Valley during the spring season

