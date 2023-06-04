 Mumbai: Cuffe Parade residents celebrate World Environment Day with Maha Legislature Speaker Rahul Narvekar
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai: Cuffe Parade residents celebrate World Environment Day with Maha Legislature Speaker Rahul Narvekar

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade residents celebrate World Environment Day with Maha Legislature Speaker Rahul Narvekar

Rahul Narvekar emphasised that taking care of the environment is a responsibility that every individual should shoulder, as our very future depends on it.

Ramesh NarayanUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

The Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) held a vibrant celebration of World Environment Day at the CPRA Greens on Sunday. The event featured a captivating blend of expert speakers addressing various environmental topics, stalls showcasing the work of local NGOs, and entertaining cartoon characters that captivated the local children.

The Honorable Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislature, Shri Rahul Narvekar, commended the CPRA for organising such an important event. He emphasised that taking care of the environment is a responsibility that every individual should shoulder, as our very future depends on it.

Read Also
World Environment Day 2023: Know how India celebrates the occasion with THESE thoughtful programmes
article-image

Manoj Poddar, the President of the CPRA, warmly welcomed the guests and took the opportunity to honor the leading members of the Rotary Club of Bombay. The Rotary Club's commendable efforts in providing a Pet Bottle recycling machine and establishing a magnificent urban forest with 950 trees at the CPRA Greens were also recognised.

The event was attended by notable residents of Cuffe Parade, including Makrand and Harshita Narvekar, who added to the success of the well-attended occasion.

Read Also
World Environment Day 2023: Wildlife in camera by Nature inFocus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade residents celebrate World Environment Day with Maha Legislature Speaker Rahul...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade residents celebrate World Environment Day with Maha Legislature Speaker Rahul...

Mumbai has two haunted railway stations, here are other six in India that scream spooky stories

Mumbai has two haunted railway stations, here are other six in India that scream spooky stories

Mumbai: Classically-rooted experiential project Yaksha thrives on the interplay of nature and sound

Mumbai: Classically-rooted experiential project Yaksha thrives on the interplay of nature and sound

Get a glowing skin with these natural herbs

Get a glowing skin with these natural herbs

8 things to keep in mind when buying a perfume for your special one

8 things to keep in mind when buying a perfume for your special one