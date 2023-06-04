Mumbai: Cuffe Parade residents celebrate World Environment Day with Maha Legislature Speaker Rahul Narvekar

The Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) held a vibrant celebration of World Environment Day at the CPRA Greens on Sunday. The event featured a captivating blend of expert speakers addressing various environmental topics, stalls showcasing the work of local NGOs, and entertaining cartoon characters that captivated the local children.

The Honorable Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislature, Shri Rahul Narvekar, commended the CPRA for organising such an important event. He emphasised that taking care of the environment is a responsibility that every individual should shoulder, as our very future depends on it.

Manoj Poddar, the President of the CPRA, warmly welcomed the guests and took the opportunity to honor the leading members of the Rotary Club of Bombay. The Rotary Club's commendable efforts in providing a Pet Bottle recycling machine and establishing a magnificent urban forest with 950 trees at the CPRA Greens were also recognised.

The event was attended by notable residents of Cuffe Parade, including Makrand and Harshita Narvekar, who added to the success of the well-attended occasion.

