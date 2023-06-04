World Environment Day 2023: Know how India celebrates the occasion with THESE thoughtful programmes

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
On the occasion of World Environment day, June 5, several events are planned by some organisations. Here are visuals from India showing how people observe this day with several events dedicated to nature.
PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
YAMUNA SANSAD was an initiative to save the river from heavy pollution. Students formed a human chain along the Yamuna river banks, on the eve of World Environment Day, in New Delhi on Sunday.
PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
YAMUNA SANSAD People formed a human chain along the Yamuna river banks.
PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
YAMUNA SANSAD Many students took part in the programme organised to make the Yamuna river clean and pure.
ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma
YAMUNA SANSAD People from many social organisations participated in the human chain.
PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
In pic- a young man performs an acrobatic flip at the Marina beach, a day before World Environment Day, in Chennai.
PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar
In pic- participants during the Run for Green marathon, arranged by Gyanprabha Foundation, a non-profit trust, at Sector-102, in Gurugram, on Sunday.
PTI
A special tram ran on its tracks in Kolkata. "LOVE TRAM, SAVE KOLKATA," was written on the tram's body. Eco-friendliness of Kolkata trams are popular.
PTI
In pic- a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet presents an art as they take part in an awareness program on the eve of World Environment Day to encourage worldwide awareness and action to protect the environment, at Chandra Shekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj on Sunday.
ANI
The theme of this year's World Environment Day that falls on June 5, is #BeatPlasticPollution. This day should remind us of the stark reality of the poor waste management systems in our cities, and its irreversible effects on our society.
ANI