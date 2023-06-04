World Environment Day 2023: Wildlife in camera by Nature inFocus

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023

Nature inFocus, founded in 2014 by Kalyan Varma and Rohit Varma is dedicated to narrating stories that celebrate and champion nature. In pic: Indian Leopard- Nagarahole, Karnataka

For the same, Nature inFocus Festival, a 3-day festival is conducted where wildlife photographers could showcase their work, meet fellow photographers, and stay informed on the latest developments in the field of nature and wildlife conservation. In pic: Pit Viper

Bringing people from different disciplines together, including photographers, filmmakers, scientists, and conservationists, the first edition of the Nature inFocus Festival was launched in March 2014. In pic: Great Hornbill- Kaziranga

The team hopes to shine a light on the pressing issues of this new decade, including the impacts of the ongoing climate crisis and possible means of mitigation. The event aims to celebrate nature. In pic: Lion-tailed Macaque- Valparai, Tamil Nadu

The Nature inFocus Photography Awards honours shutterbugs documenting the natural world, be it unique natural history moments or critical conservation issues and generates an impressive catalogue of imaginative and artistic images every year. In pic: Striped Hyena- Blackbuck National Park, Velavadar

The adult section (above 17 years) of the photography competition accepts entries for 6 different categories which includes- Animal Portraits, Animal Behaviour. In pic: Tickell's Blue Flycatcher - Bangalore, Karnataka

Conservation Focus- Images that highlight manmade changes and destructive trends to natural environments or wildlife. In pic: Gelada Baboon- Ethiopia

Creative Nature Photography- Images that showcase nature as an art form using the photographer's creative perspective. In pic: Desert Fox - Little Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat; Photographer of the Year – Portfolio: A set of 6-10 images presented as a photo story that work together aesthetically and bring to light a pertinent issue or observation from the natural world. In pic: Royal Bengal Tiger- Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

The last date for participation is June 15. For more details related to images' submission, winning amount, Nature inFocus Film Awards and more; you can visit their website- natureinfocus.in; In pic: Elephant Family- Dhudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh

