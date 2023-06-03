AI pics showing how wild animals will look like if they consume junk food

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Junk food and consuming excessive sugar can lead to obsesity and various lifestyle related disorders. While humans should ensure to maintain healthy lifestyle by eating everything in moderation and healthy eating; have you ever imagined how wild animals will look like if they consume junk food? AI artist Jyo John Mulloor have tried to show that through AI pics of wild animals, take a look
The artist have captioned the post as, "Beware the Hidden Perils: Sugar & Fast Food!"
From humans to the wild: A cautionary tale! The artist said that he has imagined a world where even the animals fall prey to the temptations of sugar and fast food
Witness the fictional consequences as nature's creatures suffer the consequences of indulgence
These artworks are a stark reminder of the impact our dietary choices can have on our health and the world around us
By consuming excessive sugar and fast food, we risk not only our own well-being but also disrupt the balance of the animal kingdom
This requires us to reflect on the choices we make and their effects on both ourselves and the precious creatures we share this planet with
And together, we can inspire change for a healthier future
By sharing this post, AI artist wants to create awareness about the food choices we make and its impact on us and the ecosystem
Guess the animals..
