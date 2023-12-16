Control ALT Delete Music Festival In Mumbai: Ticket Price To Lineup, All You Need To Know |

Control ALT Delete Music Festival, India's largest independent crowdfunded festival, is returning with its 13th edition in Mumbai. The festival occurred in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic, with over 40 artists. It was held on February 1st and 2nd last year.

DIVINE, MC Stan, Achint, Ankur Tewari, Dhruv Visvanath, Emiway Bantai, Seedhe Maut, and many more were also seen performing in the past at Control ALT Delete Music Festival.

This edition promises a mix of music from 45 artists across 5 stages and is all set to host diverse genres and fresh sounds. The excitement is currently high among independent music fans. The official description reads, "Amongst the beautiful environs of Roaring Farm in Mumbai - the cultural tour de force returns with its community of fans, bands, musicians, artists and everyone who gives a damn about the independent cultural movement in this country."

Control ALT Delete Music Festival: All You Need To Know

Control ALT Delete has nurtured over 180 Indian artists across 3 cities so far.

Dates:

13th - 14th January 2024

Venue:

Roaring Farm, Malad, Mumbai

Tickets:

The music festival runs on a pay-what-you-want concept and there are no fixed entry charges. One can pay what one wants at the door

One can contribute in advance to Control ALT Delete’s crowdfunding campaign on their official website's page.

Lineup:

Bhayanak Maut, Inner Sanctum and Third Sovereign, plus Infestation, Moral Collapse, Konflicts, Sabotage, F16s, Tejas, Saach and the Situation, Excise Dept, St. Cyril, Komodo Jane, Tidals, Gandhar, Tarqeeb, Tyrell Dub Corp, Watashi, Hashbass, Bharg, Perp, Bawari Basanti, Marykali, Merak and Excise Dept, Bombay Brass, Drum Aani Bass, Raakshas.

Age:

Open to all age limits.