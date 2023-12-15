Kanchi Mahaswami Festival 2023: Notable Carnatic Artists To Grace Shanmukhananda Sabha For A Musical Extravaganza | Manoj Ramakrishnan

Connoisseurs of Carnatic music have a treat lined up from Sunday at the Kanchi Mahaswami festival 2023 at Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, Sion.

Artists performing

Among the artists perorming at the event is vocalist Bharat Sundar who was the recipient of Sri Shanmukhananda Bharat Ratna Dr M S Subbulakshmi fellowship in music for the period 2015 to 2018. Sundar will perform on December 17.

On December 22, the Kanchi Jagadguru Sri Jayendra Saraswathi National Eminence Award will be presented to Sikkil Gurucharan who is credited for creating new format by combining Carnatic vocal with the classical piano along with artist Anil Srinivasan. Gurucharan will give a performance this day.

The award 'Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan'

The 24th Sri Shanmukhananda National Eminence award “ Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan” will be presented to Padma Bhushan awardee, singer and composer T N Seshagopalan. This will be followed by the presentation of Shanmukha Shiromani awards to six vocalists. Seshagopalan's son, vocalist T N S Krishna, will be performing at the auditorium on December 23.

The Mahaswami of Kanchi Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, who was known for his masterly knowledge of music, had spoken about music and its role in spiritual pursuits in his various discourses.

The Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha’s auditorium was rechristened Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium on December 27 , 2000, in the presence of Sri Jayendra Saraswati Swamigal. It was then decided to celebrate each year the Aaradhana of the Sage as Mahaswami Sangeetanjali, said the Sabha president V Shankar.