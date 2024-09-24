 Coldplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend' Featuring Beyonce & Sonam Kapoor Was Filmed At This Fort In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleColdplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend' Featuring Beyonce & Sonam Kapoor Was Filmed At This Fort In Mumbai

Coldplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend' Featuring Beyonce & Sonam Kapoor Was Filmed At This Fort In Mumbai

Coldplay's "Hymn for the Weekend" music video was shot in India, featuring scenes from Vasai Fort. Keep reading to learn more.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Coldplay | Instagram

Coldplay has been the talk of the town after the announcement of their Music of the Spheres India Tour in January 2025. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the band's return to Mumbai after nine long years. However, before their extravagant concert, the British rock band had already visited Mumbai for the music video shoot of one of their superhit tracks. Yes, you read that right!

Coldplay is one of the international boy bands who have always expressed their love for India. Apart from performing at live concerts in the country, the group has also embraced India's scenic beauty for their music video. Coldplay's "Hymn for the Weekend," from their seventh studio album, A Head Full of Dreams in 2015, was shot in India.

According to The Times of India, the Hymn for the Weekend music video was filmed in major cities in India, including Mumbai and Kolkata, in October 2015. The video featured glimpses of the Indian beauty and scenes from the Worli village and Vasai fort. Even pop sensation Beyonce was featured in the video gracefully walking at the Fort Vasai in an ethereal ensemble. Not just that, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also grooved in stunning traditional attire at the fort. This breathtaking location in the heart of Mumbai was one of the major highlights of the video. Keep reading as we learn more about it.

Beyonce and Sonam Kapoor in Hymn for the Weekend music video at Vasai Fort

Beyonce and Sonam Kapoor in Hymn for the Weekend music video at Vasai Fort |

Everything you need to know about Fort Vasai

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira STOPS Armaan From Revealing Ruhi’s Wicked Moves, Couple Ties Knot
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira STOPS Armaan From Revealing Ruhi’s Wicked Moves, Couple Ties Knot
Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs
Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend

Fort Vasai, also called Vasai Killa, Fort Bassein and Fortaleza de São Sebastião de Baçaim, is an abandoned fort located in Vasai. During the Indo-Portuguese era, the building was formally named the Fort of St. Sebastian. The Archaeological Survey of India is responsible for maintaining the fort as a national monument.

Though not in the best state, this fort in Vasai is renowned for its vintage architecture and historical significance. It is one of the major attractions for the locals and individuals from the neighbouring locations.

Fort Vasai

Fort Vasai | Snapshot from music video

Apart from being a tourist spot, it is also a popular destination for Bollywood movies and music video shooting. Several popular songs, including Kambakkht Ishq from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Poster Lagwa Do from Luka Chuppi, were filmed here. Additionally, movies such as Shah Rukh Khan's Josh, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi, and others also showcased the fort in some of the scenes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend

Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend

Coldplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend' Featuring Beyonce & Sonam Kapoor Was Filmed At This Fort In Mumbai

Coldplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend' Featuring Beyonce & Sonam Kapoor Was Filmed At This Fort In Mumbai

'Death Clock' Can Now Predict The Day You Will Die; Know How It Also Promotes A Healthier Lifestyle...

'Death Clock' Can Now Predict The Day You Will Die; Know How It Also Promotes A Healthier Lifestyle...

French Royal's 300-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth Over ₹23 Crore To Auction At Sotheby's Geneva

French Royal's 300-Carat Diamond Necklace Worth Over ₹23 Crore To Auction At Sotheby's Geneva

Kendall Jenner’s Blonde Era Steals The Show In A Fierce Red Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner’s Blonde Era Steals The Show In A Fierce Red Dress At Paris Fashion Week