Coldplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend' Featuring Beyonce & Sonam Kapoor Was Filmed At This Fort In Mumbai

Coldplay | Instagram

Coldplay has been the talk of the town after the announcement of their Music of the Spheres India Tour in January 2025. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the band's return to Mumbai after nine long years. However, before their extravagant concert, the British rock band had already visited Mumbai for the music video shoot of one of their superhit tracks. Yes, you read that right!

Coldplay is one of the international boy bands who have always expressed their love for India. Apart from performing at live concerts in the country, the group has also embraced India's scenic beauty for their music video. Coldplay's "Hymn for the Weekend," from their seventh studio album, A Head Full of Dreams in 2015, was shot in India.

According to The Times of India, the Hymn for the Weekend music video was filmed in major cities in India, including Mumbai and Kolkata, in October 2015. The video featured glimpses of the Indian beauty and scenes from the Worli village and Vasai fort. Even pop sensation Beyonce was featured in the video gracefully walking at the Fort Vasai in an ethereal ensemble. Not just that, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also grooved in stunning traditional attire at the fort. This breathtaking location in the heart of Mumbai was one of the major highlights of the video. Keep reading as we learn more about it.

Beyonce and Sonam Kapoor in Hymn for the Weekend music video at Vasai Fort |

Everything you need to know about Fort Vasai

Fort Vasai, also called Vasai Killa, Fort Bassein and Fortaleza de São Sebastião de Baçaim, is an abandoned fort located in Vasai. During the Indo-Portuguese era, the building was formally named the Fort of St. Sebastian. The Archaeological Survey of India is responsible for maintaining the fort as a national monument.

Though not in the best state, this fort in Vasai is renowned for its vintage architecture and historical significance. It is one of the major attractions for the locals and individuals from the neighbouring locations.

Fort Vasai | Snapshot from music video

Apart from being a tourist spot, it is also a popular destination for Bollywood movies and music video shooting. Several popular songs, including Kambakkht Ishq from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Poster Lagwa Do from Luka Chuppi, were filmed here. Additionally, movies such as Shah Rukh Khan's Josh, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi, and others also showcased the fort in some of the scenes.