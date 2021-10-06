Coding and More to host 2nd edition of International Artificial Intelligence Competition

Girls — and boys — put on your tech hats and get set for a ground-breaking virtual platform. From October 8 to October 11 2021, Coding and More will host India’s first virtual international hackathon for teen girls in AI. This is in collaboration with TeensinAI, France. As many as 22 countries are participating in this social initiative. The youngsters will work on a challenge from one of the UN Social Development Goals shortlisted here:

· Life on Land

· Peace Justice and Strong Institutions

· Climate Change

The format of the competition involves learning–absorbing–ideating–creating. There will be hands-on live workshops organised for the participants for design thinking, AI modelling and ethics, coding and business development and pitch.

Celebrated leaders in academia and industry are helming all these workshops. Among them are Dale Lane of IBM, who has developed the curriculum and platform for machine learning (ML) for kids; Dr Nisha Talagala, a data scientist from UC Berkeley and founder of Pxyeda — an advanced ML platform. Natalia Lyarskaya, Chief Data Officer, Zest Money, will be hosting a workshop on using Python for ML, and Dr Mrinalini Kochupillai, Senior Research Fellow and Guest Professor at the Technical Institute of Munich, will host a workshop on Sustainability in Agrobiodiversity.

Advertisement

During the build time, there are mentors — data scientists who have volunteered to help troubleshoot participants queries. The goal of this hackathon is to inspire, empower and engage our future generation. This social initiative is a testimonial to the fact that educators worldwide want to do good and help reduce the gender disparity in the tech industry. The workshops will be live-streamed to reach as many children as possible.

Interested? Registrations are full; however, you can watch the speakers and attend the workshops by tuning in at http://bit.ly/Codingandmore

Coding and More is a personalised Edtech startup company for AI and Coding for K-12. They have trained over 1,000 children organically from India and around the globe. Their students have won accolades in the World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth, USA and other prestigious global competitions — a resounding testimony to their quality. For more information, contact India Lead — Supriya Bhuwalka (contact@codingandmore.in).

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:00 AM IST