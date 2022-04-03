Cloud Kitchen of the week: Flash Pizza on streets of Mumbai isn't your usual Italian pizza and that is what sets it apart

For all the Nino foods burger lovers, here comes a new cloud kitchen from the brand that brings a different pizza experience altogether. Flash Pizza isn't your usual Italian pizza and that is what sets them apart. Fresh, fast, flavoursome — these three adjectives exactly tell you what Flash Pizza stands for. For a true desi, happiness is a pizza that understands Indian flavours with a fusion of videshi elements. A crusty dough with their in-house tangy sauce takes you back home. What sets them apart is the USP of them wanting to be a one-stop pizza destination for desi lovers that sets them apart from others in the market. While the menu has various options to pick from — my vote goes to their Chicken Pepperoni Pizza which is just cooked to perfection with mild flavours. Their Magic Masala Pizza is another must-try for those who enjoy chips, cheese and bread with the goodness of the classic sauce. This one is what you call a comforting pizza. For those who enjoy their garlic bread with oodles of cheese, you can certainly pick this from their sides to tag along with your pizza. However, give their chicken wings a miss. In all, integrated with a perfect dose of Indian masalas, this brand knows the math of making a perfect, tasteful native pizza.

INDRAJEET



Food-o-meter: 3 stars

USP: Desi, street-style pizza

Highlights: Magic Masala Pizza, Butter Chicken Pizza, Cheesy Garlic Bread, Chicken Keema Pizza

Average Cost: Approx. Rs 350 (per person)

Verdict: For all the Desi lovers you know where to order from

Delivery: Across Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST