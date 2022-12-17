Christmas 2022: Make personalised, handmade cards with these easy, DIY tips

Want to get extra crafty with your gift-giving this holiday season? Up the ante with these creative Christmas card ideas. No matter if the card contains heartfelt sentiments or a much-coveted gift card (or both), your loved ones will be delighted by the contents if they come in a handmade Christmas card.

Material required: Cardstock papers, Pompom, Ribbon, Washable finger paints, Black marker, Paint Brush, Scissor, Glue, Felt sheets, Buttons

Pom-pom wreath card: It doesn’t get any more low-maintenance than glueing a circle of pom-poms onto a card. Thankfully, this easy-peasy Christmas card design is still super pretty. Cut a letter-size cardstock paper into half and fold it from the middle. Trace a circle on folded paper. Glue pom-poms along the circle and let it dry. Cut a piece of red ribbon and tie a bow. Glue the bow on top of the wreath and your card is ready. If you don’t have pom-poms you can use cotton balls and colour them.

Star-topped felt tree card: Soft just like the new slippers you got from Santa, this card is made entirely of felt with button ornament accents. Cut a rectangle from white felt; fold it in half to make a card. Cut a tree from the green felt and a star from the yellow felt; glue it to the centre of the front of the card. Cut letters (you can either freehand them or draw the letters on with a pencil first). Glue letters below the tree on colourful mini buttons to mimic ornaments.

Fingerprint lights card: This colourful Christmas card makes for a fun family activity, as each bulb is painted with a fingerprint. Cut an A4 size cardstock into half and fold it from the middle. Using a black marker, draw the wire for the lights. To make the colourful light bulbs, dip your or your child’s finger in washable paints and stamp along the black line. You can also mark points along the line where your child can put their fingerprint so that they are uniformly spaced out. After the fingerprints dry, add a small white paint accent on the lights using a paintbrush.

