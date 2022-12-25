Christmas 2022: How to celebrate the perfect Christmas with your pets

pic: freepik

The season is filled with the joy of giving, a season of candies, tasty meals, and decoration. It’s very important to make time this Christmas and include our pets too. Here’s how you can have a perfect Christmas celebration with your pets.

Decoration: Decorations are the most important part of Christmas. Pet parents should decorate their pet’s space with lights, favourite toys, and their favourite treats and give them the best Christmas vibe.

Be their Secret Santa: Christmas season is all about gifting. Our pets also need to be pampered with their favourite gifts and toys. The best pet parents can do is gift their pets’ toys, and chicken treats and play some fun games with them.

Treats and candies: Making pet-friendly cookies, candies and cupcakes is the most ideal way of celebrating Christmas with our pets. We should avoid sugar and sweets that are extremely toxic.

Clicking photos and pampering: Festive season means lots of photos. Pet parents should think of innovative ways and have a fun festive photoshoot with their pets. As decorations fun props can be used such as bells, santa caps, reindeer horns, stars, music in the background, etc. This can add a fun and emotional festive feel to the shoot. With photos, pets need to be pampered too. Grooming sessions are the best to look out for this Christmas season. Pets and pet parents can twin with similar clothes as this will add to the fun and be a great way to celebrate.



(Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary officer at Wiggles)