Christmas 2021: Best shops to order cakes from in Mumbai

Christmas is to be on the calendar soon, and is probably already in minds of most of us. Though there's no snowfall in Mumbai to let one experience the fun and flavour of Winter and welcome the Santa along his reindeer, yet its time to celebrate the festivity.

In case you aren't ready to bake your cake at home, here's where you can order it from:

Mad Over Donuts

The Plum Cake Treat is filled with dark chocolate and plum cake ganache, and is topped with buttercream, strawberry jelly and plum cake crumbs. Also don't miss on their tree-shaped donut dipped in white chocolate, buttercream and milk chocolate ganache.

There are outlets across Mumbai, one of the most buzzing being the store at Shivaji Park, Dadar.

The popular Parsi cafe -Kyani & Co

Kyani & Co is considered to be the oldest Irani café in Mumbai, located near Metro Cinema, is a good choice to pick one's Christmas cake.

Address: Jer Mahal Estate, 657, JSS Rd, Opp. Metro Inox Theatre, Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines, Mumbai 400002

Foodhall

Its a food lover's delight having come into being since a decade ago. It offers range of confectioneries and happens to be a one-stop destination for you to discover the finest cafe dishes from cakes, pastries to a lot more.

They are located across the city, one its point being: Plot No, 106, Linking Rd, Santacruz, Mumbai, W, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054

Cou Cou

Although in the middle of the busy Jio World mall, the place is a delight for cake lovers. Their specialties are plum cakes, handmade chocolate, homemade gourmet ice cream and an electic selection of savouries. Our Plum Cake from here gives the Christmas Vibe with the red and green fondant piping!

Address: MAKER MAXITY, COU COU, G-29 Jio world drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Yazdani Bakery

Incredible treat destination for Christmas delicacies from fresh plum-cakes to everything one's taste buds are craving for!

Address: 11A, Cawasji Patel Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai 400001

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:24 PM IST