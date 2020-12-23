Christmas 2020: Quick and simple cocktail recipes to make at home

The holiday season, as it coincides with the cold and frizzy weather, calls upon the invasion of cocktails and warm drinks to soothe the chilly soul.
However, amid the ongoing night curfew in Maharashtra and new set of restrictions in other places amid the new strain of COVID-19, it is highly recommended, one stays at home to make the best of Christmas this year.
If you've outgrown the usual eggnog and rum, whip up these quicky and easy cocktail concoctions at home.
Gin Fizz Cranberry
Keep it bright and relaxing with this bubbly gin-fizz with a twist of cranberry.
Drive Snow Coctail
The only thing this rum-based cocktail wants is a crisp, crunchy gingerbread cookie.
Spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate
Hot cocoa—the sweetest winter candy of them all—gets a serious update to this enjoyable recipe. Cinnamon sticks add a spicy hop, bourbon adds pleasure, and dulce de leche adds some smooth consistency.
Orange-The Old-Fashioned Thyme
A simple syrup made with orange and thyme infusions brings a bit of seasonal flavour to this classic.
Christmas Snowstorm Margerita
You might be cynical about combining tequila, coconut rum and coconut milk together, but this snowy take on a margarita looks like exactly what your Christmas party wants!
Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail
Not all Christmas drinks have to be creamy, and this light, refreshing citrus drink is proof of that!
Black Christmas Cocktail
You can change up this classy-looking twist of Manhattan ahead of time, so all you've got to do on Christmas Day is serve it up!
Candy Cane Infused Vodka Cocktail
Anything about this drink says Christmas, from the deep red colour to the delicious candy cane.
Mulled Wine
It's not Christmas without at least one lot of mulled wine. Lucky for you, this simple recipe couldn't have been easier: just mix a bottle of red wine with some wintery herbs, brandy, honey and orange slices, then simmer—and prepare for a tasty dinner.
Caramel Apple Hot Toddy
Finish each bottle with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of cinnamon.
