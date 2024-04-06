Christian Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'I': Learn their Origin, Meaning and Much More

Baby girl | Canva

Idla

Idla is an English-originated name which means 'battle'. It is a Christian name for girls with Aries as their moon sign. They like challenges in life, are risk-takers, and are independent individuals.

Ifeya

Ifeya is a lovely name with 'loveable' or 'love' as its meaning. Individuals with this name are creative, positive, proactive and motivated people. The numerology number of these individuals is 1, which defines their personality traits.

Iglika

The Christian origin meaning of the name Iglika is 'another name for primrose'. The numerology of Iglika is 4. Their personality traits are traditional, practical, strict and dependable individuals.

Isabelle

Isabelle is a Christian girl name which means 'consecrated to God'. People with this name are tactful, influential, good listeners and supportive. Their numerology number is 2.

Ilde

The meaning behind the Christian girl name Idle is 'battle'. As strong as the name is, their personality is very artistic, youthful and jovial individuals. Their numerology number is 3.

Indiana

Indiana originated from America and is a unisex name. It means 'land of the Indians'. The moon sign of the name Indiana is Aries. Their personality is independent, challenger, and risk takers.

Inu

If you want to keep your baby's name short and cute, then Inu is the perfect name for your child. Inu means 'attractive'. Individuals with this name are talkative, idea-generating, and inspiring people.

Irenka

Irenka is a beautiful name, meaning 'peaceful'. The numerology number of the individuals with this name is 4. Their personality traits are loyal, strict, patient, and organized.

Iskra

Iskra is originated from the South Slavic, meaning 'spark'. Their personality traits defined by numerology number 4 are loyal, practical, hardworking and organized.

Isobel

Isobel is a Scottish-originated name which means 'pledged to God'. It is a Christian girl's name, and their moon sign is Aries. These individuals are independent, confident, and passionate people.