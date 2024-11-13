Children's Day Feast In Mumbai: Best Restaurants Offering Kid-Approved Menus

Children's Day is celebrated annually on November 13, aiming to raise public awareness about children's rights, care, and education. This Children’s Day, make your little one feel extra special with a delightful dining experience at some of Mumbai's most kid-friendly restaurants!

From colourful treats and playful dishes to menus prepared especially for young taste buds, these Mumbai eateries are creating an unforgettable feast. Whether your child loves classic comfort foods, fun desserts, or is up for trying something new, these restaurants have designed exclusive, kid-approved menus filled with flavours and fun.

Mumbai's top five restaurants offering Children's Day special menus:

Tokyo Matcha Bar

Treat your kids to the comforting taste of Milo or creamy Hokkaido chocolate milk at Tokyo Matcha Bar & Cafe. For something trendy, you can explore the Cha-nom with chewy boba. Hungry tummies? Crispy spring rolls, tasty chicken popcorn, and buttery garlic fried rice are perfect choices. Finish off with a slice of classic chocolate cake for a sweet ending every child will love!

ITC Maratha, Peshwa Pavilion

Celebrate Children’s Day at ITC Maratha’s Peshwa Pavilion with a joy-filled buffet just for kids. From tasty cupcakes to savoury fish fingers, hakka noodles, and chicken lollipops, there’s something for every young palate. Kids can even get creative at the live pasta counter, picking their favourite sauces and toppings.

Si Nonna's

This Children’s Day, Si Nonna’s is hosting a pizza party for kids! Little pizza fans can dig into cheesy Pizza No. 3 with olives, capers, and basil, or spicy Pizza No. 6 with a special sauce and sun-dried tomatoes. For dessert, they’ll love the chocolatey Dough Balls, creamy Tiramisu, or Italian Strawberry and Belgian Dark Chocolate Gelato. Think no more; a fun pizza party is awaiting for them!

The BlueBop Cafe

Mitali Vyas

For some sweet treats this Children's Day, head to The Bluebop Cafe! Kids will love the Belgian Chocolate Cruffins, Babkas and French Vanilla & Chocolate Eclairs. For a healthier option, try the gluten-free Millet and Dark Chocolate Cookies. And for something extra special, enjoy the Tiramisu and Hazelnut Supreme Croissants or a slice of Carrot Cake with cream cheese frosting.

Gaylord

Canva

Celebrate this Children's Day with a special sweet twist! From the crunchy roasted almond Eggless Cake to the popular KitKat Pastry, there’s something for every taste. Indulge in chocolatey favourites like Chocolate Truffle Pastry and Chocolate Eclair, or try the nutty New York Hazelnut Roll. Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies and spicy Ginger Cookies are perfect for a happy treat.