Children's Day 2024: Why Is Bal Diwas Celebrated On November 14?

Children's Day, also popularly called "Bal Diwas," is an annual event observed in India on November 14. It is celebrated to honour Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the country's first prime minister. Known affectionately as Chacha Nehru, he had a great affection for children and felt that they were the cornerstone and strength of a powerful country.

The celebration on this day also marks the significance of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. Children's Day is observed nationally with the goal of raising public awareness of children's rights, care and education. Keep reading to know date, history and significance.

Children's Day 2024 date

Every year, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. This year, it will fall on Thursday.

Why is Children's Day celebrated on November 14?

Children's Day and World Children's Day were observed on November 20 in India until 1964. But after Jawaharlal Nehru passed away, it was decided to honour one of India's greatest leaders by celebrating Children's Day on November 14. To honour his passion for kids, the Indian Parliament declared November 14 to be Children's Day.

The former prime minister consistently stood up for the rights of children. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country," reads one of his well-known sayings for kids.

The future of the nation will depend on how we raise them. His ideas about the education of youngsters were highly developed. His ideas led to the establishment of prestigious educational institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM.

Children's Day 2024 school celebration

Schools celebrate Children’s Day with fun activities to make kids feel special. Teachers often perform songs, dances, or skits to entertain students. There might be games, sports competitions, and creative events like drawing or essay writing.

Some schools give small gifts, sweets or special treats. They also organise events where students give speeches on Children's Day. The goal is to make children feel loved and appreciated, reminding everyone of the joy and importance of childhood.