Children's Day 2024: 5 Easy Dessert Recipes To Treat Your Children With

It is November 14, Children's Day. Just like adults, the easier way to children's heart is through food. Especially when it is all things sweet. Cakes, chocolates, ice-creams and various innovative desserts brings immense joy to kids an witnessing that is worth all the effort.
Children are also very particular about how the food looks in their plate. Which is why representation and decoration of desserts is also a key part. Instead of buying baked products from the market, you can make a few desserts right in the comfort of your home and wont have to worry about foreign ingredients. This can also give you some time with your kids and you can make and bake the desserts together. Here are 5 easy dessert recipes you should definitely try.
Strawberry Cheesecake
The below recipe is shared by Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, India. Try the step-by-step guideline to make this delicous cheesecake.
Ingredients
Cream cheese 1kg
Egg white 4nos
Egg yolk 4nos
Corn flour 60gm
Milk 70ml
Cream fresh 225gms
Sour cream 200gm
Method
In a medium mixer fitted with a paddle combine cream cheese, corn starch & sugar.
Cream for some time until light & fluffy.
Slowly add in the whole eggs & keep on creaming.
Add the sour cream & finally add in the heavy cream.
Cream for some more time.
Arrange cookie crumb base cake mold or ring
Strain the mixture & pour in well-greased cake molds.
Bake at 160 C in a water bath for almost 1 hour.
Cool down, demoded & refrigerate.
Once the cake has cooled down garnish the top with strawberries.
Brush boiled apricot glaze on top.
Wholefully/Pinterest
Frozen Banana Sushi Rolls
Ingredients
Bananas
nut butter (like almond or peanut),
crushed nuts,
coconut flakes
chocolate chips
Method
Peel a banana and spread a layer of nut butter around it. Roll the banana in crushed nuts, coconut flakes, or chocolate chips. Slice the banana into small "sushi" pieces and freeze them for a few minutes before serving.
Warm Chocolate Cake served with Vanilla ice cream
The below recipe is shared by Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, India. Try the step-by-step guideline to make this delicous chocolate cake.
Ingredients
Semi-Sweet Chocolate 400gms
Butter 8 each
Fresh Eggs 160 gms
Sugar 113 gms
Flour-113 gms
Vanilla essence 1 cup
Method
1. Melt chocolate and butter together (ensure butter and chocolate is melted together -do not melt chocolate first
Do not overheat the chocolate - max tempering temperature to be 31’C).
2. Mix half of fresh eggs and sugar together whisk for few minutes, then add flour.
Whisk for a few minutes and then add the balance fresh eggs.
3. Add the above egg mixture to the melted chocolate mixture.
Pour 120gm of the mixture into each ramekin.
4. Bake on a water bath in the oven at 160 C° for 25to 35 minutes (ensure to cook on low
temperature).if cook without water 200 c 10 to 12 minutes
Serve hot with vanilla ice cream
Garnish it with Sweet Chocolate, Chocolate Run Out or powdered sugar.
Chocolate Avocado Pudding Recipe
Ingredients
1 large ripe avocado (or 2 small ones), peeled and pitted
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (adjust to taste for a richer chocolate flavor)
2-3 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (for sweetness, adjust to taste)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (adds extra depth of flavor)
1/4 cup milk of choice (almond, oat, or dairy milk works well; adjust for desired consistency)
Pinch of salt (optional, to enhance flavors)
Method
Blend a ripe avocado with cocoa powder, a sweetener of choice, vanilla extract, and a splash of milk until smooth. This creamy pudding is surprisingly chocolatey and packed with nutrients.
Rainbow Chocolate Truffle Balls
The below recipe is shared by Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, India. Try the step-by-step guideline to make this delicous cheesecake.
Ingredients
Dark chocolate -500gm
Heavy cream- 200gm
Liquid glucose- 10gm
Orange zest -1gm
Dark chocolate melted -100gm
Rainbow sprinkle -100gm
Method
Boil the cream and add chopped chocolate, mix well
Remove from pan and strain well keep it for resting 6 hours in air-condition room
Take truffle mixture make a ball each 15 gm
Coated with melted dark chocolate and coated with rainbow sprinkle
Arrange in plate enjoy your home-made chocolate truffle