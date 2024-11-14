Children's Day 2024: 5 Easy Dessert Recipes To Treat Your Children With

Canva

It is November 14, Children's Day. Just like adults, the easier way to children's heart is through food. Especially when it is all things sweet. Cakes, chocolates, ice-creams and various innovative desserts brings immense joy to kids an witnessing that is worth all the effort.

Children are also very particular about how the food looks in their plate. Which is why representation and decoration of desserts is also a key part. Instead of buying baked products from the market, you can make a few desserts right in the comfort of your home and wont have to worry about foreign ingredients. This can also give you some time with your kids and you can make and bake the desserts together. Here are 5 easy dessert recipes you should definitely try.

Strawberry Cheesecake

The below recipe is shared by Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, India. Try the step-by-step guideline to make this delicous cheesecake.

Ingredients

Cream cheese 1kg

Egg white 4nos

Egg yolk 4nos

Corn flour 60gm

Milk 70ml

Cream fresh 225gms

Sour cream 200gm

Method

In a medium mixer fitted with a paddle combine cream cheese, corn starch & sugar.

Cream for some time until light & fluffy.

Slowly add in the whole eggs & keep on creaming.

Add the sour cream & finally add in the heavy cream.

Cream for some more time.

Arrange cookie crumb base cake mold or ring

Strain the mixture & pour in well-greased cake molds.

Bake at 160 C in a water bath for almost 1 hour.

Cool down, demoded & refrigerate.

Once the cake has cooled down garnish the top with strawberries.

Brush boiled apricot glaze on top.

Wholefully/Pinterest

Frozen Banana Sushi Rolls

Ingredients

Bananas

nut butter (like almond or peanut),

crushed nuts,

coconut flakes

chocolate chips

Method

Peel a banana and spread a layer of nut butter around it. Roll the banana in crushed nuts, coconut flakes, or chocolate chips. Slice the banana into small "sushi" pieces and freeze them for a few minutes before serving.

Warm Chocolate Cake served with Vanilla ice cream

The below recipe is shared by Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, India. Try the step-by-step guideline to make this delicous chocolate cake.

Ingredients

Semi-Sweet Chocolate 400gms

Butter 8 each

Fresh Eggs 160 gms

Sugar 113 gms

Flour-113 gms

Vanilla essence 1 cup

Method

1. Melt chocolate and butter together (ensure butter and chocolate is melted together -do not melt chocolate first

Do not overheat the chocolate - max tempering temperature to be 31’C).

2. Mix half of fresh eggs and sugar together whisk for few minutes, then add flour.

Whisk for a few minutes and then add the balance fresh eggs.

3. Add the above egg mixture to the melted chocolate mixture.

Pour 120gm of the mixture into each ramekin.

4. Bake on a water bath in the oven at 160 C° for 25to 35 minutes (ensure to cook on low

temperature).if cook without water 200 c 10 to 12 minutes

Serve hot with vanilla ice cream

Garnish it with Sweet Chocolate, Chocolate Run Out or powdered sugar.

Chocolate Avocado Pudding Recipe

Ingredients

1 large ripe avocado (or 2 small ones), peeled and pitted

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (adjust to taste for a richer chocolate flavor)

2-3 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (for sweetness, adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (adds extra depth of flavor)

1/4 cup milk of choice (almond, oat, or dairy milk works well; adjust for desired consistency)

Pinch of salt (optional, to enhance flavors)

Method

Blend a ripe avocado with cocoa powder, a sweetener of choice, vanilla extract, and a splash of milk until smooth. This creamy pudding is surprisingly chocolatey and packed with nutrients.

Rainbow Chocolate Truffle Balls

The below recipe is shared by Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, India. Try the step-by-step guideline to make this delicous cheesecake.

Ingredients

Dark chocolate -500gm

Heavy cream- 200gm

Liquid glucose- 10gm

Orange zest -1gm

Dark chocolate melted -100gm

Rainbow sprinkle -100gm

Method

Boil the cream and add chopped chocolate, mix well

Remove from pan and strain well keep it for resting 6 hours in air-condition room

Take truffle mixture make a ball each 15 gm

Coated with melted dark chocolate and coated with rainbow sprinkle

Arrange in plate enjoy your home-made chocolate truffle