Children's Day 2024: 7 Ways To Surprise Your Child On Bal Diwas

By: Rahul M | November 13, 2024
Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas, is a annual celebration, observed on November 14 in India. Here are seven thoughtful and fun ways to surprise your child on Children’s Day 2024:
All images from Canva
Take them on a surprise trip to a fun place they’ve been wanting to visit, like a zoo, amusement park, beach or museum
Plan an exciting treasure hunt around the house. Give them clues or riddles that lead to small treats, toys or even a big surprise gift at the end. It is a great way to surprise them with a fun activity
Surprise them with a room makeover. Decorate their room with their favourite toys, colours, new bedding and their beloved cartoon character's posters
Cook your child's favourite meal or even explore cooking recipes or baking treats together
Write a heartfelt letter telling them how special they are to you or make a scrapbook of their favourite memories, photos, drawings and notes from family members
Transform your room into a mini theatre with blankets, pillows, popcorn, and dimmed lights. Let them pick a few of their favourite movies and enjoy quality time together
Lastly, you can surprise them with a picnic in a nearby garden or a mini-party at home by inviting their close friends for a Children's Day celebration
