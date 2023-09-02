Cherry Blossom Festival 2023: Dates, Artist Lineup & Everything You Need To Know About Meghalaya's Popular Fest

Why travel all the way to Japan to see the stunning Cherry Blossom when you can experience their beauty right here in our own country? The Cherry Blossom Festival, a popular festival in Meghalaya known for bringing people who love nature, art, and music together, is all set to be held this year from November 17 to 19 in Shillong.

The festival, which is a beautiful celebration of music and culture, was originally started to highlight the unique beauty of the hills during the autumn months when the cherry blossom trees in Meghalaya would flower and turn the entire city of Shillong pink, providing a mesmerising view for visitors.

The festival has recently unveiled the artist lineup for its upcoming season. Irish singer-songwriter Ronan Keating will be headlining the music festival. The artist lineup for Internationally acclaimed artists includes Pink Panda, Jonas Blue, Hybrid Theory and Kenny Musk. The lineup includes a host of homegrown talents like Lou Majaw, Snow White, Da Minot, and Summersalt as well.

The festival was started in November 2016, by Dr Sahoo, a professor in the Botany Department at the University of Delhi in Shillong. This festival became very famous among people who live there and tourists from all over the world. Now, it attracts hundreds of thousands of people. Recently, the Cherry Blossom Festival won three awards at the WOW Awards Asia.

