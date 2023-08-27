Ziro Music Festival 2023: Dates, Artist Lineup & Everything You Need To Know About Arunachal's Eco-Friendly Event

Ziro Music Festival 2023 |

The Ziro Music Festival is one of the most iconic music festivals in India. The music festival set against the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro is all set to celebrate its 10th-anniversary edition from September 28 to October 1, 2023.

Northeast India's most iconic and anticipated contemporary festival is a beautiful celebration of music, art, culture, community, and sustainability. The festival has recently unveiled the artist lineup for its upcoming season.

This year, festival-goers will experience a kaleidoscope of sounds, rhythms, and performances across three captivating stages: The Danyi (Sun) Stage, Pwlo (Moon) Stage, and the all-new Takvr (Star) Stage dedicated to electronic music. Apart from these, the Popi Sarmiñ Creative Space will also host a variety of community engagement initiatives.

Artist line-up Ziro Music Festival 2023

Danyi (Sun) Stage

Danyi (Sun) Stage's artist lineup includes classical music performers such as Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Indian Hindustani classical Jal Tarang artist Shashikala Dani, noted Carnatic flautist Sikkil Mala Chandrasekar, and Joydeep Mukherjee, among others. Popular Indian singer Mohit Chauhan and popular Arunachali singer Chorun Mugli are also set to take the stage by storm.

The artist lineup for Internationally acclaimed artists includes Indonesian troubadour Ary Juliyant, South African guitarist Guy Buttery, and the sensational folk duo Puuluup from Estonia.

Pwlo (Moon) Stage

Pwlo (Moon) Stage's artist lineup includes Farhan Akhtar’s band Farhan Echoes, Arunachali indie pop sensation Taba Chake, popular rapper MC Altaf, and returning international artists including rock legend Lee Ranaldo and multi award winners Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys from Lithuania.

The lineup also includes Australian punk rockers Mannequin Death Squad fresh off their UK tour, the inimitable Swedish act – The Boo Boo Bama Orchestra at the tail end of their summer tour, Indian music producer and commercial success Komorebi, and Chaar Diwaari who has been shaking up the Delhi underground scene, and many more.

Takvr Stage

The Takvr Stage is a new addition curated by India’s leading electronic artist, Sapta aka Marti Bharath. It will feature an exceptional lineup of leading DJs and music producers from across the globe.

The lineup includes a host of homegrown talents like Kissnuka aka Anushka Manchanda, Nagaland’s premier DJ and producer Ina, Deep Brown, Smokey Sound and Unnayana among others.

International acts include the well-known Angata (Israel), Sebastian Fuchs (Germany) and Lithuanian producer Leon Somov who returns to Ziro this year. Prepare to dance the night away in this immersive electronic playground.

Ziro Music Festival

The Ziro Music Festival was initiated in 2012 by Bobby Hano and Menwhopause guitarist Anup Kutty and is hosted by the members of Apatani tribe in Ziro. Over the years, it has become a ‘go-to’ destination for music lovers and hip-hop enthusiasts alike. The festival draws music lovers from not only distant parts of the country but also from around the world.

