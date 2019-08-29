Changing her fate & giving her best on Tik Tok, Youtuber Teena Chhetri inspiring the youth with her acting

Teena Chhetri is one tik toker who have been very famous not only on the application but also on YouTube and on Google as well. Being only 25 years of age, she has received huge recognition and unconditional love from her fans online. For a girl, it is not a bed of roses when it comes to getting views on an application and gathering fans. But Teena Chhetri has crossed all the societal boundaries to fulfill her dreams.

When we interviewed Teena Chhetri, we asked her about her struggles and fights and how did she manage to maintain the fan base that she has currently. She gave us the complete insight into how she had started with just one video on Tik Tok. She said, “ I only tried one video for fun, as this application was getting quite famous. To my surprise, there were many people who appreciated my video and applauded my acting skills. This enlightened me to pursue this path of acting. Initially, there were also trolls that I had to face and overdone as well. You can’t control people in the virtual world and it is obvious that there would be some negativity on the social platform. For starters, I was quite disappointed but, then my fans motivated me with love and appreciation. I was sure to continue with the little talent that I had explored in myself. .” We also questioned her if she had to face any challenges as a female in her growth story. She elaborated, “ I come from a very small place called Saharanpur, which is located in Dehradun. People are not very open-minded there and neither do we have many opportunities to explore. But my parents have been a constant support and a strong pillar for me to lean on when I need them. They always wanted me to be competitive and take as many chances I wanted to, to scout my options. Being a female, it is definitely a little difficult in our Indian society because there are people who possess a thought process that women are not supposed to work or act like this on social platforms. Well, I did not give much heed to such comments and viewpoints because all I had to do was look at my family, standing strong as my backbone and supporting me.”

Teena's dreams' are not just this much. She is an aspiring fashion designer. She is pursuing this dream of hers and desires to create her own brand someday. Girls of Teena's age must be inspired by her competitive and ambitious outlook towards life and the opportunities that one can have access to. Teena has also worked in music videos with famous stars. She is moving in the direction that only leads to success. Her fame and name on Tik Tok is also going viral because of the cuteness she possesses. Although looks do not matter when talent speaks a thousand words.

Teena is an inspiration to the youth and her ambitious nature is a role model for a lot of girls out there. Her struggles in life have been real but the strength that she has maintained all through it, is commendable. Her videos are attractive and people are motivated seeing how she works every day of her life towards her ambition and dream. Teena makes it a point to post videos everyday for her fans to keep them updated as well. She believes she will make it big in the near future with her dedication and thoughtfulness.