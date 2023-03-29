Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Seek Maa Siddhidatri's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day

It's Maha Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, which is associated with Maa Durga annihilating the demon, Mahishasura. After praying to the different forms of Shakti for eight days, it’s time to bid adieu to the Chaitra Navratri festivities. The ninth form of Maa Parvati, Siddhidatri, is worshipped today.

Colour of the day: Pink

The Navami Tithi of Shardiya Navratri is observed on March 30. The devotees will worship and celebrate Maa Durga, also called ‘Mahishasura Mardini’, with all zest and fervour.

The auspicious day of Navami is dedicated to the Goddess, who is the ‘moola roopa’ of Maa Parvati, meaning the one who originated from Parvati, Maa Siddhidatri. ‘Siddhi’ means supernatural power or meditative ability, and ‘Dhatri’ means giver or awarder.

It is believed that by worshipping Maa Siddhidatri, it is possible to achieve the eight siddhis, which are as follows: Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakyamya, Inshitva and Vashitva.

Interestingly, it is believed that the left side of Lord Shiva’s body is none other than Maa Siddhidatri; hence Mahadeva is also worshipped as Ardhanarishwara, the ‘Half-Female Lord’.

On this day, devotees can perform a havan in honour of Maa Siddhidatri and the other eight forms of Navdurga.

Goddess Siddhidatri is the one who can fulfil every desire. She is capable of giving all kinds of occult powers. The possessor of divine siddhis, the Goddess removes ignorance and provides divine knowledge and wisdom to her devotees.

Mantra:

‘Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah’

