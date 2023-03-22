 Chaitra Navratri 2023: Top bhajan songs that will make you sing ‘Jai Mata Di’
The holy festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated from March 22 to March 30 for nine days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
File

The holy festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated from March 22 to March 30 for nine days, according to Hindu religious tradition. On the ninth and final day, it is celebrated as Ramnavmi across India. This is the time to feel immensely purified by Maa Durga's bhakti songs.

So this is the time, when you'd like to hear more of the songs like Bhor Bhai Din Chad Gaya Mere Ambe, Chalo Bulaava aaya hai mata ne bulaya hai, Tune mujhe bulaya sherawaliyein, among others.

Here we short listed you bhajans and songs which we can hear on the Navratri days.

Chaitra navratri special mantra

Jai Ambe Gauri – Aarti

Navratri Bhajan

Lal Chudiyan Chadhao

Bhor Bhai Din Chad Gaya Mere Ambe

Chalo Bulaava aaya hai mata ne bulaya hai

Tune mujhe bulaya sherawaliyein

article-image

