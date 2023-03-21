Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date, rituals and significance

Chaitra Navratri 2023, Gudi Padwa 2023, Ugadi 2023: Date, rituals and significance | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Ugadi is a New Year according to Hindu calendar which is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Goa, and Gudi Padwa, is the Maharashtrian New Year which are falling on March 22, 2023, this year.

South Indians take ritual oil-bath on Ugadi which is then followed by prayers. Before people begin taking their festive lunch, Teertha (sacred water) is given to all. After tasting Payasa (kheer), Ugadi Pachdi is tasted as they are sweet and bitter in taste and they should alternate just like happiness and sorrow during the course of our lives.

The timings to follow these days are:

Pratipada Tithi begins – 10:52 pm on Mar 21, 2023

Pratipada Tithi ends – 8:20 pm on Mar 22, 2023

In other parts of India, especially the North, Chaitra Navratri Puja starts on the same day and continues till day 9. In these days, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Chaitra Navratri will be observed from 'Gudi Padwa 2023' from March 22, 2023 to March 30, 2023.

Places associated with Ram's birth and his life are decorated on this day and people come to these places to worship him as 'Ram Navami' falls on March 30, 2023, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Rama.

Gudi Padwa festivities begin with houses being decorated with mango leaves and beautiful rangolis are made on the entrance of the house. People wear new clothes and meet and greet their loved ones. Maharashtrians eat shrikhand puri and puran poli on Gudi Padwa.

On Gudi Padwa, gudi flags are made with red or orange clothes, decorated with flowers. On top of this flag, a copper or silver vessel is placed upside down. It is said that it signifies prosperity and victory of good over evil.

