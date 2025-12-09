Century-Old Halasuru Someshwara Swamy Temple In Bengaluru Bans Weddings On Premises; The Reason Will Shock You

Image: X (@Himalaytrekker)

A centuries-old Bengaluru temple, once a favourite spot for traditional weddings, has completely stopped conducting marriages, leaving many devotees surprised. The issue reportedly came into public view after a frustrated groom approached the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), claiming the temple refused to perform his wedding. When questioned by the CMO, temple officials revealed there was a deeper reason behind their decision.

Why did Halasuru Someshwara Swamy Temple stop weddings?

The Halasuru Someshwara Swamy Temple, one of Bengaluru’s oldest heritage shrines, has clarified that its priests are unwilling to deal with the legal consequences that follow after divorce. According to an Indian Express report, priests said that an increasing number of couples who married at the temple later summoned them for verification during court proceedings.

They shared that courts often ask temple priests to appear during divorce cases or disputes, dragging them into lengthy legal processes. “Many couples elope and submit forged documents to get married. Later, parents arrive or legal complaints surface,” explained V. Govindaraju, the temple committee’s chief administrative officer.

A decision years in the making

Though the issue has gained attention now, the temple actually stopped performing weddings nearly six to seven years ago, as stated by the same reports. Before imposing the ban, they were conducting around 100–150 marriages annually. The management says the step was necessary to prevent “unwanted incidents” and protect the temple’s reputation. The shrine falls under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department of the Karnataka government.

Rituals continue, but not weddings

While the ban applies only to weddings, other traditional rituals and ceremonies continue as usual. The authorities say they may review the rule in the future, but for now, the no-wedding policy stays. Online reactions remain mixed; some support the priests' stance, while others believe temples should not close their doors to couples.