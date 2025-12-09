'Is This Indigo Aunty?': Video Of Viral African Woman Who Was Shouting At Airport Staff Seen Dancing At Tyla's Mumbai Concert, SHOCKS Netizens

Just days after a video of an African woman angrily confronting IndiGo staff at Mumbai Airport shook social media, a new clip has flipped the internet's mood entirely. The same woman, according to online claims, was seen dancing carefree at Tyla’s concert during the Indian Sneaker Festival in BKC on December 7, leaving netizens stunned and amused.

Viral african woman from Indigo chaos spotted at Tyla's concert

The now-viral video was shared by Instagram user Lionel Ngotchi YKabengwa, who wrote, "Indigo French aunty VIP mein Tyla ka set enjoy kar rahi thi… @indigo.6e Indian Sneaker Festival mein full pawri mode 😭🔥 Doston, refund aagya kya? Ya aunty ne hi VIP paisa vasool kar diya 😂🤩🥳"

Check out the video below:

In the clip, the woman is dressed in vibrant blue attire, holding a drink, and grooving to Tyla's set, completely immersed in the music. While there’s no official confirmation that she is the same woman from the airport video, the user insists the hairstyle and overall appearance match.

Who is the viral airport woman?

Recently, a video of an African woman yelling at airport staff went viral amid IndiGo’s nationwide delays. Frustrated over her cancelled flight, she was seen shouting, demanding information, and even climbing onto the check-in counter while speaking in her native language. The clip sparked widespread conversations about airline chaos and passenger distress.

Internet reacts again

The internet has switched from shock to laughter and relief after seeing her in a happier moment. "She had a really bad experience. Let her chill ❤️,” one user commented.

Another joked, "Climbing on top of desk was just practice… she really wanted to climb Tyla’s stage 😂😂😂" Someone else added, "I hope she’s having a good time omg😭" A confused user asdked, "She the one the climbs the ticket counter???😂😂😂"