 'Is This Indigo Aunty?': Video Of Viral African Woman Who Was Shouting At Airport Staff Seen Dancing At Tyla's Mumbai Concert, SHOCKS Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Is This Indigo Aunty?': Video Of Viral African Woman Who Was Shouting At Airport Staff Seen Dancing At Tyla's Mumbai Concert, SHOCKS Netizens

'Is This Indigo Aunty?': Video Of Viral African Woman Who Was Shouting At Airport Staff Seen Dancing At Tyla's Mumbai Concert, SHOCKS Netizens

A woman who went viral for angrily climbing an IndiGo counter at Mumbai Airport is now trending again after a video showed her dancing at Tyla’s concert during the Indian Sneaker Festival in BKC. Shared by Instagram user Lionel YKabengwa, the clip left netizens amused, with many joking about her dramatic transformation from airport rage to VIP party mode.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image

Just days after a video of an African woman angrily confronting IndiGo staff at Mumbai Airport shook social media, a new clip has flipped the internet's mood entirely. The same woman, according to online claims, was seen dancing carefree at Tyla’s concert during the Indian Sneaker Festival in BKC on December 7, leaving netizens stunned and amused.

Viral african woman from Indigo chaos spotted at Tyla's concert

The now-viral video was shared by Instagram user Lionel Ngotchi YKabengwa, who wrote, "Indigo French aunty VIP mein Tyla ka set enjoy kar rahi thi… @indigo.6e Indian Sneaker Festival mein full pawri mode 😭🔥 Doston, refund aagya kya? Ya aunty ne hi VIP paisa vasool kar diya 😂🤩🥳"

Check out the video below:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against State Govt's Continued Neglect Of Farmers – Videos
Maharashtra: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against State Govt's Continued Neglect Of Farmers – Videos
Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable Energy Capacity
Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable Energy Capacity
DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions
DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions
'Rules Should Improve System, But Not To Harass People': PM Modi Amid IndiGo Crisis
'Rules Should Improve System, But Not To Harass People': PM Modi Amid IndiGo Crisis

In the clip, the woman is dressed in vibrant blue attire, holding a drink, and grooving to Tyla's set, completely immersed in the music. While there’s no official confirmation that she is the same woman from the airport video, the user insists the hairstyle and overall appearance match.

Read Also
Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy...
article-image

Who is the viral airport woman?

Recently, a video of an African woman yelling at airport staff went viral amid IndiGo’s nationwide delays. Frustrated over her cancelled flight, she was seen shouting, demanding information, and even climbing onto the check-in counter while speaking in her native language. The clip sparked widespread conversations about airline chaos and passenger distress.

Internet reacts again

The internet has switched from shock to laughter and relief after seeing her in a happier moment. "She had a really bad experience. Let her chill ❤️,” one user commented.

Read Also
'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For...
article-image

Another joked, "Climbing on top of desk was just practice… she really wanted to climb Tyla’s stage 😂😂😂" Someone else added, "I hope she’s having a good time omg😭" A confused user asdked, "She the one the climbs the ticket counter???😂😂😂"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditi Rao Hydari Redefines Power Dressing In Metallic Top

Aditi Rao Hydari Redefines Power Dressing In Metallic Top

Dreaming Of A White Christmas? Head To Finland, Swiss Alps, Canada & Niseko, Japan

Dreaming Of A White Christmas? Head To Finland, Swiss Alps, Canada & Niseko, Japan

'Is This Indigo Aunty?': Video Of Viral African Woman Who Was Shouting At Airport Staff Seen Dancing...

'Is This Indigo Aunty?': Video Of Viral African Woman Who Was Shouting At Airport Staff Seen Dancing...

Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy...

Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy...

Sydney Sweeney Denies All Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: Says, 'You Cannot Compare With A Photo Of Me At...

Sydney Sweeney Denies All Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: Says, 'You Cannot Compare With A Photo Of Me At...