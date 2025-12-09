 Tyla Makes Indian Fans Go Gaga Over Her Saree-Inspired Bejewelled Ensemble Hand-Stitched By Nancy Tyagi In Mumbai
Tyla stunned Indian fans by stepping out in a saree-inspired, hand-stitched mint-green ensemble crafted by Indian fashion influencer designer Nancy Tyagi. The bejewelled look, featuring a flowing pallu, sculpted drape and daring slit, fused Indian tradition with global red-carpet glamour. Social media erupted with praise, hailing the collaboration as a proud moment for homegrown couture.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image

Tyla may have arrived in Mumbai for her concert, but she ended up giving India a full-blown fashion moment. The Grammy-winning star, who rocked a power-packed one-hour set on December 7, left fans screaming for an encore—not just for her music but for the breathtaking saree-inspired outfit she slipped into the next day. And the mastermind behind this head-turning look? None other than 23-year-old internet fashion sensation Nancy Tyagi.

Take a look:

Decoding Tyla's saree-inspired ensemble

Nancy's hand-stitched creation for Tyla was a jaw-dropping fusion of tradition and contemporary glamour. The singer slipped into a mint-green sheer ensemble that beautifully combined the grace of a saree with the look of a red-carpet gown.

The couture featured a pre-draped pallu that flowed effortlessly, paired with a low-rise saree-style drape and a body-sculpting skirt adorned with frontal pleats. The dramatic floor-trailing hem and a bold thigh-high slit added an extra dose of drama, making the outfit both elegant and striking.

article-image

Tyla paired the ensemble with a matching embellished bralette, featuring thin straps, a plunging neckline, and shimmering handwork that highlighted the garment’s craftsmanship. The all-over sequins and embroidery further rounded off her glimmering gown.

article-image

Her accessories were equally eye-catching. The South African singer adorned herself in a statement silver choker, matching dangling earrings, delicate haath phool, sparkling pumps, and of course, the bindi that fans instantly fell in love with. Her makeup tied the look together with glowing skin, winged liner, glossy caramel lips, and neat braids that added Tyla’s signature touch.

Nancy Tyagi's work wins hearts

The internet nearly exploded when Tyla posted her photos and videos wearing the custom creation. The singer didn’t hold back her excitement, writing, “SAY YOU LUV ME PUT ME IN @nancytyagi___ Went to India for the first time twin stayed up all night designing and hand making this Saree inspired look 4 me…She is insane ilyyyy Why this song banginggggg”.

article-image

Meanwhile, Nancy documented her behind-the-scenes joy with equal enthusiasm. Her reaction video capturing Tyla’s first look at the ensemble was captioned, “Did we just design an outfit for TYLA???”.

She later posted a clip titled ‘POV: When you make a baddie wear a bindi’, adding, “@tyla looked so cute in this bindi." Additionally, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez also posed with the grammy-awrd winning artist, writing, "A literal goddess! @tyla."

The collaboration felt like the perfect cultural exchange—Tyla embracing Indian aesthetics, and Nancy showcasing how far homegrown creativity can go.

