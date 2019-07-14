Lifestyle

Celebrity Fashion: John Abraham – I am not a brand baby

By Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal

“People like me because I am neither opulent nor flamboyant. I wouldn’t wear a vest to a formal occasion,” reveals the hunky John Abraham, as he offers us a peek into his closet.

I often wear: A pair of tracks and a vest.

When I go for my shoots I prefer to wear: Tracks and vest, as I am most comfortable in them and also it is easy to get out of when you want to change.

For evening wear: I would wear beige trousers and a white shirt or a combination of beige trousers and a sky-blue colour shirt or a khaki trousers with a white shirt. In the evenings I like to wear earthy colours.

For a party my outfit would be: My all-time favourite black, either a black sherwani or a black Zara suit.

In the night I like to sleep in: Boxers.

In colours I prefer: The earthy variety. Brown, beige, military green. And sky blue is a perennial favourite.

My favourite fabrics: Cotton and linen.

I have gone off: Accessories. Earlier it was the fish bone which I would wear around my neck. Now, I avoid accessories. If I could have my way I would avoid carrying my mobile too.

The deciding factor for wearing an outfit: Something that I am comfortable in, irrespective of whether it is formal or casual.

I would describe my wardrobe as: Incomplete.

Honest admission: I am not a brand baby. I hardly go shopping. Sometimes a T-shirt that catches my eye is worth only a hundred rupees.

My choice in sherwanis: I like one with minimum fuss, no embroidery et al.

When I am wearing a suit: I don’t take it off till the evening is over. I don’t like holding the coat in my hand while I stand around in a shirt. I hang the suit in my car and wear it only after emerging from the car.

I avoid wearing: Leather as far as possible.

I buy my shoes from: New York or London.

I hate: Shopping. Most of my clothes have been gifted to me. I will die if I have to shop!

An admission: My friends often rag me, "John you are always into black clothes, or in white pyjamas." I don’t mind repeating my clothes.

I would like my woman to be dressed in: A white salwar kameez because I feel it is the most beautiful, most sensuous, most lovely and most extravagant outfit. It is my all time favourite.

I like to keep: A stubble.

My hair: It’s very thick and black. My hair has always been long but now I want to keep it short.

My shampoo: It keeps changing depending on how oily my hair is.

I manage my hair: By using a shampoo cum conditioner.

My hair care routine comprises: I never oil my hair, I just regularly wash and condition my hair.

Tip on hair: I think you should not comb your hair too hard as you tend to pull the strands out from their roots. Brush your hair, gently. I don’t comb my hair at most times, not even for my shoots.

A tip for fashion buffs: Dress to suit yourself.

