Celebrity Fashion: John Abraham – I am not a brand baby

I often wear: A pair of tracks and a vest.

When I go for my shoots I prefer to wear: Tracks and vest, as I am most comfortable in them and also it is easy to get out of when you want to change.

For evening wear: I would wear beige trousers and a white shirt or a combination of beige trousers and a sky-blue colour shirt or a khaki trousers with a white shirt. In the evenings I like to wear earthy colours.

For a party my outfit would be: My all-time favourite black, either a black sherwani or a black Zara suit.