Celebrating International Mother Language Day, TATA Trusts Awards 5 Regional Authors Crafting Children's Literature

Learning a language starts from the time a little one says "Amma" or "Ma" in the early years of childhood and the process of knowing new words and adding them to one's vocabulary continues even after the child grows. While India holds its uniqueness in diversified culture and the plenty of languages spoken across distances, one's mother tongue holds a significant play for everyone.

Celebrating International Mother Language Day on February 21, Parag, an initiative by Tata Trusts looked back on some of the authors who have contributed to the literary landscape through their writing.

Their Big Little Book Award (BLBA) recognises significant contributions to children’s literature in Indian languages, fostering diversity and inviting young readers on an exciting journey through India's rich living heritage, creating unforgettable adventures. Take a look at five authors recognised and awarded with BLBA over the years.

5 Indian regional language authors awarded BLBA

1. Madhuri Purandare, Marathi

A versatile artist and writer, Madhuri has authored, illustrated, and translated numerous books for children and young adults along with also translating prominent French works into Marathi. Her deep insights on childhood and fresh style of writing has garnered significant recognition, including the Sahitya Academy Award in 2014.

In 2016, she was awarded the Big Little Book Award. She continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of literature and beyond.

Books: Ghotala, Kumarswar Ek Gadharva Katha, Vachu Anande

2. Nabaneeta Dev Sen, Bangla

Nabaneeta is an acclaimed Bengali poet, author, and scholar. Nabaneeta Dev Sen wrote more than 80 books in Bengali. Her works include poetry, novels, short stories, plays, literary criticism, personal essays, travelogues, humor writing and translation. She authored several children's books that have been widely recognised for their imaginative storytelling and its intricate connection with young readers. Nabaneeta Dev Sen received many prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Bangla Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, and Sahitya Akademi Award.

In 2017, she received the Big Little Book Award. Her writing reflects her spontaneity and rich life experiences, connecting with readers on a personal level. She passed away in 2019 from cancer and has left behind a significant and enduring legacy.



Books: Rupkotha Samagra, Picnic at Palashpur (translated), Kahani Ranjan Ki (translated)

3. Nagesh Hegde, Kannada

Nagesh Hegde is an author, journalist, environmentalist, publisher, translator and professor. Hegde’s writing for children’s books uses humor and wit to explain complex topics. His Kannada writings have been adopted as educational material, featuring in textbooks across primary schools and universities throughout Karnataka.

Nagesh Hegde has received accolades including the Rajyotsava Award, the highest honor conferred by the Kannada Sahitya Academy, a lifetime achievement award from the Science and Technology Academy, and the esteemed TSR Award for journalism, and the Big Little Book Award in 2018.

Books: Apoorva Paschimaghatta, Kereyali Chinna, Hallimukka Yellel Hokka

4. Prof. S. Sivadas, Malayalam

Prof. Sivadas, popularly known as Sivadas Maman among children, has written over 200 books for children. Influenced by his childhood experiences, passion for nature, and unwavering dedication to science, his writing has made a significant mark in Malayalam children's literature. S. Sivadas has a deep understanding of the world of children and that reflects well in his books. He has been honored with numerous awards and scholarships in the fields of children's and science literature, including recognition from both the Government of India and the Government of Kerala.

In 2021, he was awarded the Big Little Book Award.

Books: Unarthum Kathakal Valarthum Kathakal, Beerbal Kathakal, 101 Nalla Nadan Kathakal, Keeyo Keeyo

5. Prabhat, Hindi

A well-known poet and author, Prabhat’s writing is everything that appeals to a child - imaginative, humorous, deep and empathetic. He has emerged as a trailblazer in contemporary children's literature, with a sensitive style to tell stories. He possesses the versatility to write across genres and addresses challenging topics and conflicts with a tender yet nuanced approach.

He was awarded the Big Little Book Award in 2019.

Books: Cycle ka Sapna, Kaisa Kaisa Khana, Lightning