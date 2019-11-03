Celeb fashion tips with Samir Kochchar

Keeping up with the latest: I never do. I wear what I want to and not what is in fashion or in trend.

Signature style: Basic blue denim and a plain t-shirt.

The perfect look: By wearing a smile and being confident about yourself!

Being comfortable and fashionable: For me comfort is fashion. It might vary from person to person.

Favourite designers: My favourite designers are Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, and Namrata Joshipura.

Favourite brands: A lot of them. Gucci, Prada, Adidas, Louis Vuitton.

Favourite cosmetic brand: I don’t use cosmetic as much. But, I would say Nykaa.