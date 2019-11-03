Celeb fashion tips with Samir Kochchar

Fashion to you is: Fashion for me is being comfortable in your skin and being confident about your outfit.
Wardrobe must-haves: A basic white shirt and denims.
What’s trending: Trend is something I feel is overrated. Wearing comfortable and breathable clothes is something I believe in and always recommend others.
Keeping up with the latest: I never do. I wear what I want to and not what is in fashion or in trend.
Signature style: Basic blue denim and a plain t-shirt.
The perfect look: By wearing a smile and being confident about yourself!
Being comfortable and fashionable: For me comfort is fashion. It might vary from person to person.
Favourite designers: My favourite designers are Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, and Namrata Joshipura.
Favourite brands: A lot of them. Gucci, Prada, Adidas, Louis Vuitton.
Favourite cosmetic brand: I don’t use cosmetic as much. But, I would say Nykaa.
I look best in: Formal outfits.
Favourite outfit: Casual wear.
I have a fetish for: Nothing! However, I love dark chocolate!
Best dressed Bollywood actors: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Favourite accessory: A watch.
Footwear preferences: Shoes from Lee Cooper or Woodland.
Fashion tip: Be yourself and love yourself irrespective of whether your shoelace or pocket square is in place or not.
Hair care tip: Don’t wash your hair everyday. It causes more harm than good. Have a proper oil massage a night before you use shampoo on your hair.
Skin care routine: Keeping skin moisturised and exfoliated.
